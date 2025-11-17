Singer Robbie Williams blames weight loss injections for blurry vision, warns fans 'Do your research'

Singer Robbie Williams has opened up about one side effect he has been facing since starting weight loss injectables. In an interview with The Sun, the ‘Feel’ singer reveals he has been experiencing blurred vision, so much so that he finds it hard to see fans from the stage while performing live. Robbie Williams is losing his eyesight – and blames weight loss jab.(Instagram/robbiewilliams)

Robbie Williams takes Mounjaro

Robbie Williams has admitted to using injectable weight loss drug Mounjaro, a tirzepatide, which is becoming a popular drug to manage Type 2 diabetes and obesity. Robbie Williams has spoken of the physical and mental health benefits of using these drugs, saying: "The lack of mental anguish I’ve felt since I’ve been on Mounjaro is liberating.” He has also called them a "medical necessity" to support his mental health.

However, the 51-year-old singer says he is facing a personal challenge: "I was quite an early adopter of the jabs, but what I’m also noticing is that my eyesight’s not very good, I don’t believe it’s age; I think it’s the jabs."

He has trouble recognising faces while performing, saying that people often appear as blurry shapes in the crowd. "On my most recent tour, there’s this thing I do where I sing She’s The One to a girl every night basically, I was looking in the direction of these women looking up at me, having this experience that’s quite obviously incredible to them, and little do they know I can’t see them,” he told The Sun.

Over the years, his eye prescription has changed, and he even had to buy new glasses. Making the reason why he decided to share his experience clear, he says: "I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research.”

His comments follow a study that revealed a link between Semaglutide, the active ingredient in some weight loss medications, and an eye condition that can cause blindness.

Side effects of weight loss injections

Recent studies have identified side effects with semaglutide. This medication is often prescribed for type 2 diabetes and weight loss. It is sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy. A 2024 study published in the JAMA Network Open followed approximately 17,000 people for six years. It suggested a possible connection between semaglutide and a rare eye condition that may increase the risk of vision loss. The research found that people taking semaglutide had higher rates of this eye condition.

Here are some key points from the research:

The number of people affected was small, which makes it hard to draw clear conclusions.

The study design did not show a direct cause-and-effect link. This means that other factors, such as health issues commonly found in patients taking semaglutide, may also increase the risk of eye problems.

Poorly managed diabetes, which is common in people taking semaglutide, is a cause of vision loss.

Why is my vision blurry after Mounjaro?

Williams' claims may not yet be medically confirmed. Still, physicians have recently acknowledged that a small percentage of adults using weight loss injections have experienced vision loss, although there is still no proven link between the condition and the drugs.

Last year, a study published in JAMA Ophthalmology found that nine patients aged between 37 and 77 who used some fat jabs for Type 2 diabetes were four times more likely to be diagnosed with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a condition characterised by a lack of blood flow to the optic nerve. Seven of them suffered a stroke of the optic nerve, an essential part of vision, which can cause partial vision loss that's usually permanent. Eighth had inflammation of the optic nerve head and did not lose their vision, while the ninth experienced a stroke of the retina.

How to reduce side effects of weight loss injectables?

According to studies, there can be multiple side effects of weight loss injectables on the body. Mumbai-based ophthalmologist Dr Raja Narayanan shares important advice on reducing and avoiding any potential damage for the eyes:

Weigh the risks and benefits: Every medication can cause side effects. It’s important to collaborate closely with your healthcare team to select the most suitable treatment for you, tailored to your specific health needs.

Every medication can cause side effects. It’s important to collaborate closely with your healthcare team to select the most suitable treatment for you, tailored to your specific health needs. Monitor your vision: If you notice any changes in your vision, such as blurriness, flashing lights, or dark spots, consult a healthcare professional immediately. Early detection is important.

If you notice any changes in your vision, such as blurriness, flashing lights, or dark spots, consult a healthcare professional immediately. Early detection is important. Consult your general practitioner (GP): Do not discontinue taking your prescribed medications without consulting your healthcare provider first. Stopping suddenly can cause your blood sugar levels to rise and may worsen your overall health

Do not discontinue taking your prescribed medications without consulting your healthcare provider first. Stopping suddenly can cause your blood sugar levels to rise and may worsen your overall health Get regular eye screenings: It is important to have regular check-ups with your optician and attend your routine diabetic eye screening appointments, especially if you have underlying health issues. These visits help catch early signs of eye problems.

Dr Ajay Dudani, another ophthalmologist, says people with cardiovascular conditions and a history of smoking, should be particularly vary of these drugs.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)