Better Man movie review: Robbie Williams is played by a CGI monkey in wildly enjoyable musical biopic

Better Man movie review Cast: Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Alison Steadman, Raechelle Banno Director: Michael Gracey Star rating: ★★★★ For those aware of the mad genius of English singer and songwriter Robbie Williams, there's a special thrill in watching the man's origin story come alive in Better Man. For those who don't, it might lead you to Google his name right after this film ends and listen to his songs like the next hyperfixation. That he is played by a CGI monkey throughout is honestly an insane and ballistic gimmick by director Michael Gracey. But wait and give this film a chance, as its documentation of the rise and fall (and rise again) of this star is simply pitch-perfect. Better Man is now available to stream on Lionsgate Play.

The premise

“I want to show you how I really see myself,” is the chief reason Gracey demands in detailing Williams' journey, as the singer himself thought that he was no less than a performing monkey. It is a master move that initially feels too ridiculous, but once that hesitation is removed, the character's story—told with vivacious style and form—comes front and centre. It should not work, and yet it does.

Make no mistake, Williams always knew that he wanted to be famous, and the film relies on this singular ambition to take the early stages of his story forward, while also confronting the limitations of the genre itself. This man is present as the world around him changes as per perception, and there is no real transformative moment that makes his life all the more illuminating.

What works

Better Man treats stardom not like some ringmaster that helps in rediscovery- our man-monkey (so effectively embodied by Jonno Davies, with Williams himself tuning in the voiceover) is very much aware of his own shortcomings. He exists somewhere in between a man and a persona, a performer and a maniac. He is just a man battling his own ego. The balance is wonderfully brought out here, and is a rare portrait of a man seeing himself less kindly than the world. The subject is treated with an amiable quality, but there is also a steady mix of self-deprecation that does not shy away from taking shots at the ridiculousness of what a star machine this can be. It is tongue-in-cheek at times, but also piercingly honest and self-aware as a whole.

What makes the film truly fly is the go-for-broke ambition displayed here, specifically in the excellently choreographed song sequences. The one-shot Rock DJ sequence is one for the ages. It is exuberant and fantastical, as anything I have seen in the films, aided by Erik A. Wilson's stunning camerawork and the seamless editing of Jeff Groth, Spencer Susser, Martin Connor, Lee Smith, and Patrick Correll.

Final thoughts

As stylish as it is, Better Man also has its moments of restraint and control, never choosing to shy away from the messier bits of William's story. His relationship with girlfriend Nicole Appleton (Raechelle Banno) gets to a dark place. It is all there, in circumstance. And it all works in shaping the story of this man who ultimately faces his own status as a celebrity. It is not aspirational; it is so much more than what he wanted. Incredibly alive and endlessly entertaining, this coming-of-ape story delivers big time.