Better Man on OTT: When, where to stream Robbie Williams’ musical biopic in India

British singer Robbie Williams' Better Man is not just your typical run-of-the-mill celebrity story. Instead of a human actor taking on the lead role, the biopic’s mischievous star is a computer-generated chimpanzee. This quirky digital primate helped the movie snag a prestigious Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 97th Academy Awards. The wild creative choice of the filmmakers makes you wonder just how this cheeky little ape is going to tell the inspiring tale of the music legend. So, grab your popcorn as Better Man is set to make its digital debut in India on Lionsgate Play soon. Better Man

When and where to watch Better Man?

Robbie Williams' biopic will release on August 29, 2025, on Lionsgate Play and OTTplay Premium. Director Michael Gracey’s movie offers a fascinating exploration of Robbie’s life, delving into his struggles and achievements with a unique perspective.

Better Man cast members

Robbie Williams' titular role has been brought to life by Jonno Davies, who lends his voice and moves to the motion-capture magic of the chimpanzee. The rest of the cast includes Steve Pemberton, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvany, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, and Tom Budge in key roles.

What can you expect from Robbie Williams' biopic?

Better Man delves into Robbie Williams' life, who is from a small town and became a global superstar. The movie takes his fans back to his childhood, showing his journey as he became a beloved member of the boy band Take That, and later a chart-topping solo artist. Better Man doesn't shy away from portraying the facts of Robbie Williams' hard life choices, like his battles with fame, his addictions that ruined him, and his mental health issues. Instead of just being a biopic, the movie offers a peek into Robbie's mind, using creative twists to tell his story in a quirky way.

Better Man also highlights the musician’s live performances, concerts, and his connection with his fans. The unique visual features an unconventional ape symbol, offering a different experience for the viewers.

Robbie Williams' take on chimpanzee portrayal

According to USA Today, Robbie Williams earlier revealed in a video chat interview that he was quite excited about director Michael Gracey's idea of portraying him as a chimpanzee in the musical biopic. According to him, the character is a chimp, not a monkey, because it does not have a tail. Williams finds this unique idea absolutely genius, the report further stated.