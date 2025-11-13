Marvin Harrison Jr. appendicitis surgery: Big blow for Cardinals fans, WR's status for Week 11 revealed

Marvin Harrison Jr., the rising star wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, will be unable to play in Sunday's pivotal matchup against the San Francisco 49ers after undergoing an emergency surgery for appendicitis earlier this week, Coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.(AP)

The 23-year-old has 525 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the first nine games of the 2025 season, making him the focal point of the Cardinals' offence. His sudden absence from the game leaves Arizona's receiving corps shorthanded at a crucial time in the season.

When will Marvin Harrison Jr. be back?

Harrison, shortly after being sidelined for appendicitis, underwent surgery on Monday night, November 10. The team confirmed his absence for this weekend's game but left the door open for a return later in the season.

“We’ll see,” Gannon said when asked if Harrison could miss more than one game.

It marks the first time in his young career that Harrison Jr. will miss a regular-season contest, highlighting the severity of the issue.

Harrison has tallied 34 catches for 525 yards across nine appearances and ranks second on the team behind tight end Trey McBride. With star teammate Zay Jones sidelined for the season with a torn Achilles, the Cardinals’ depth at receiver has already been strained.

Harrison Jr's absence a big blow for Cardinals

Harrison's absence is at a crucial time for the Cardinals. The team is navigating both offensive personnel shifts and declining fortunes.

The team holds a 3-6 record and is already working without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who is out with a foot injury, leaving Jacoby Brissett under center.

Niners Nation reports that losing Harrison further limits the passing game, forcing the offence to lean heavily on McBride and a thin group of receivers, including Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch. The change in dynamics could hamper Arizona’s ability to keep pace in the competitive NFC.