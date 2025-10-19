Arizona Cardinals QB's latest injury update: Is Kyler Murray playing today against the Green Bay Packers?

Kyler Murray injury update: The Arizona Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers this evening in a crucial game of the NFL. The Cardinals are 2-4 in the season going into the Week 7 clash and need all the help they can get. However, they have a problem on their hands as quarterback Kyler Murray was listed as questionable on the injury report and had missed the previous week’s game as well. Is Kyler Murray playing today against the Green Bay Packers? Latest update on the Arizona Cardinals QB(Getty Images via AFP)

So, Arizona fans are wondering whether the 28-year-old will participate in Sunday’s clash.

Is Kyler Murray playing against the Green Bay Packers today?

While there is no official confirmation as yet, all the indicators are that the QB will miss the upcoming game at the State Farm Stadium. Sports Illustrated pointed to an X post by insider Iain Rapoport, where he reported that backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start again.

“The #AZCardinals are once again planning to start QB Jacoby Brissett, while QB Kyler Murray (mid-foot sprain) heals, per The Insiders. Murray is questionable, but spent time in practice open to the media, throwing to practice squad receivers while Brissett was with the starters,” Rapoport wrote.

The same claim has been made by another insider, ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who wrote on X that Murray’s return will come in Week 9, after the Cardinals’ upcoming bye week. He is likely to take the field on November 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jacoby Brissett is in the backup role

In the absence of Kyler Murray, the onus of play-calling falls on the shoulders of Jacoby Brissett. In the Week 6 game, the latter had an impressive outing, recording 320 yards passing for two touchdowns and 19 yards rushing for one. He had a 61.4 percent completion rate and had a quarterback rating of 89.2, as per pro-football-reference.com.

A veteran of the league, Brissett has been playing since 2016. He has accumulated 11,720 passing yards in his career for 55 touchdowns. To go along with that, he has 998 yards rushing for 15 touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals vs Green Bay Packers game details

Time and Date: Sunday, October 19, 4:25 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Live telecast will be on Fox, while live streaming will be provided by Fubo. SiriusXM channels 225 and 381 will also carry the coverage.

