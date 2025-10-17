With a slew of skill-position players unavailable for the majority of practice on Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals are operating with several TBDs on the depth chart while preparing for the Green Bay Packers to swing by on Sunday afternoon. QB Kyler Murray, WR Marvin Harrison Jr. limited; s

Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were limited, while running back Emari Demercado and WR Zay Jones did not practice on Thursday.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Murray is the starter when he returns in response to a question earlier in the week about backup Jacoby Brissett passing for 320 yards and two touchdowns last week in a 31-27 loss at Indianapolis.

Gannon said the Cardinals will "make sure he's healthy enough to play" before asking Murray to take the field.

Murray is dealing with a foot sprain, and NFL Network projected he could miss multiple games. Murray was only able to practice on Friday last week before being ruled out on gameday.

Harrison wore a yellow non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice. He left the Week 6 loss in the second quarter and did not return.

Jones caught 5 passes for 79 yards vs. the Colts, doubling his receptions from the first four games combined.

Murray is the Cardinals' leading rusher this season with 173 yards and the next two on the list Trey Benson and James Conner are on injured reserve. Demercado, who has 90 yards on eight carries, had only one carry for one yard at Indianapolis before leaving the game with the injury. He was not on the field Thursday.

