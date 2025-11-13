A.J. Brown lets loose on the Eagles' messy start to the NFL season; 'Family's good, but...'

A.J. Brown, the star receiver for the Philadelphia Eagleshas spoken out about the behind-the-scenes mess amid the Eagles' 7-2 start to the NFL season. AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the Cooper DeJean All-Star Charity Softball Game at Principal Park (Getty Images via AFP)

During a live gaming session on Twitch with streamer Janky Rondo, Brown let loose, describing his current reality with two sentences: “Family's good. Everything else? No…It's a s--- show.”

Livestream moment becomes a venting arcade

A routine gaming Twitch livestream morphed into a venting moment for Brown as he played the video game version of himself.

He recorded 9 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns during the video game, quipping, “This is the only highlights of damn football I’m living right now.”

He even told the fantasy football managers, “If you got me on fantasy, get rid of me.”

The blunt tone is a reflection of his frustration with his on-field dip. Through eight games, Brown has just 31 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns, pacing towards career-low levels, the New York Post reports.

The stream came shortly after Brown’s terse social-media post in early October, quoting Mark 6:11, which fueled speculation about locker-room tension; he later clarified the post was an emotional vent rather than a measured statement.

Performance, role and rising frustration

Despite the Eagles' continued playoff push, Brown's personal narrative is growing complex. His limited involvement in recent games has been just two catches for 13 yards in the Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers. This has raised a question about his role and future with the team.

However, GM Howie Roseman has publicly affirmed Brown’s value, saying, “When you’re trying to be a great team, it’s hard to trade great players.”

Brown's candid remarks, meanwhile, suggest he feels underused and perhaps undervalued.