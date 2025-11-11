A matchup that could prove a pivotal turning point in the battle for home- field advantage in the NFC closes out the Week 10 slate, with the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Green Bay to face the Packers on Monday night. Week 10 MNF: Eagles-Packers Preview, Props, Prediction

The Eagles are comfortably leading the NFC East, while the Packers are only a half-game ahead of Detroit and Chicago in the NFC North. Just as important, however, is that both are trying to keep pace with the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the conference.

ODDS & TRENDS Philadelphia is a consensus 1.0-point favor, with the spread sitting at 1.5 points at several sportsbooks Monday afternoon. BetRivers reported the Eagles being backed by 61% of the spread-line money at -1.0, while their -110 moneyline had drawn 73% of the money.

Green Bay has failed to cover the spread in five of its past six games, while Philadelphia has a seven-game winning streak against opponents with winning records.

The 45.0 total points line has seen heavy action on the Over, which has been backed by 85% of the money. Each of Philadelphia's past five games against NFC teams have gone Over the total points line.

PROP PICKS Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Anytime TD : Hurts has scored five rushing touchdowns this season and enters with a streak of reaching the end zone at least once in seven consecutive Monday night games.

Packers WR Christian Watson 40 Receiving Yards : This has been the most popular player prop at the book, with the fourth-year receiver pulling in 85 and 58 yards worth of passes in his first two games back from a torn ACL. The concern with this prop is the unpredictable nature of who quarterback Jordan Love will target heavily in any given game, and Watson's four targets in each of his first two games back hardly screams WR1 just yet.

INSIDE EDGE Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has averaged just 2.1 yards from scrimmage per touch in the fourth quarter this season, which is tied for worst in the NFL among 36 qualified running backs, according to Inside Edge's Remarkable engine. Philadelphia's running backs are also third worst in the NFL, having been stuffed on 26% of all rushing attempts this season.

THE NEWS Philadelphia has won four of its last five games against Green Bay, including a 22-10 victory last season in an NFC wild-card game, when the Eagles intercepted Love three times. The Eagles also beat the Packers in the opener last season, 34-29, in the first NFL game played in Brazil.

Hurts threw four touchdown passes in Philadelphia's Week 8 victory over the Giants, and Barkley ran for 150 yards, including a 65-yard TD, before leaving with a groin injury. Barkley practiced in full on Thursday.

Green Bay has been inconsistent since opening with dominant home victories over the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. The Packers let a 10-point lead slip away late in a 13-10 loss at Cleveland in Week 3, then salvaged a 40-40 tie at Dallas with a field goal on the final play of overtime the next weekend.

The Packers subsequently won three straight after a bye, but twice they had to rally in the second half.

Green Bay moved the ball against the Carolina Panthers but turned the ball over twice, missed a field-goal attempt and converted just 1 of 5 red-zone opportunities into a touchdown.

DEFENSE SPENDING The Eagles bolstered their defense at the trade deadline, acquiring outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins, cornerback Michael Carter II from the New York Jets and cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens.

"Talented guys that have played a bunch of good football in the NFL," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday. "Each one of them bringing a different thing and bringing depth to our positions."

Alexander, a former Pro-Bowl cornerback for the Packers, will not suit up against his former team as he continues to regain his form following a January knee injury.

INJURY REPORT The Packers endured a crucial loss when tight end Tucker Kraft, who has a team-high six touchdowns among his 32 catches, sustained a season-ending knee injury against Carolina.

"Everybody has to pull a little bit more and do a little bit more," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "I would say that's just not going to go on one position group. I mean, we need it from everybody from the guys up front to our runners, receivers, and our quarterbacks. So it'll have to be a collective effort."

Kicker Brandon McManus has struggled since missing two games with a quad injury. McManus, who made 20 of 21 field-goal attempts last season, is just 11 of 16 this season and 4 of 7 since returning, including 3 of 8 beyond 40 yards.

When McManus was out, free agent signee Lucas Havrisik hit all four field-goal attempts in two games, including a franchise-record 61-yarder. Havrisik is still on the roster, creating some uncertainty.

"We'll kind of see where Brandon's at in terms of his health and whatnot and go with who we feel like gives us the best opportunity to go out there and compete and win," LaFleur said Thursday.

Eagles center Cam Jurgens will also miss the "Monday Night Football" contest. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett , guard Willie Lampkin and linebacker Nolan Smith have questionable tags.

Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs and defensive lineman Luke Van Ness are listed as out against Philadelphia. Offensive lineman Zach Tom and receivers Matthew Golden , Dontayvion Wicks and Savion Williams are questionable.

PREDICTION Winter football is here, with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s and dipping into the 20s during the game. Look for both offenses to rely heavily on their ground games. The Eagles are starting to get Barkley untracked, which is bad news for the rest of the league, and Philadelphia has routinely risen to the level of its competition in marquee matchups such as this one. Eagles 27, Packers 23

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.