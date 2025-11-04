Why isn't Kyler Murray playing tonight? Latest on the Cardinals QB's foot injury

As the Arizona Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, it will be the fourth consecutive week that QB Kyler Murray will suit up for them. Spotted during the warmups before the game, Murray suffered a foot sprain in Week 5 and has been out of action since. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during warmups before the Dallas Cowboys game on MNF.(AP)

Against the Cowboys, Murray will not be suiting up, as he is yet to recover from the foot sprain he picked up in Week 5, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters at the press interaction on Friday. Instead of him, backup Jacoby Brissett continues to shoulder the passing responsibility.

Murray has been limited in practice in the last two weeks and has participated in some of the practice sessions with the team. His absence sparked speculations that the Cardinals may have decided to bench Murray because of his struggles with passing. The attack has lately performed significantly better with Jacoby Brissett.

However, those rumors were put to rest by NFL Inside, Tom Pelissero, who confirmed that Murray is legitimately injured and is not being benched by the Cardinals coaching team.

"To be very clear, the people I've spoken to, this is not some kind of benching. It is, as one person put it to me last night, 1,000% about health," he said

"Kyler, when he's in the pocket in practice, looks like himself," he noted, detailimg the exact issue that is keeping Kyler Murray out. “But when he's running, when he's making other movements, that's where it's not entirely normal just yet.”

This story is being updated.