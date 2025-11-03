Is Cam Little's 68-yard field goal really the longest in NFL history? Exploring records

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little scored a 68-yard field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. It was a historic moment at the Allegiant Stadium, Nevada, as Little beat Justin Tucker's 66-yard field goal in 2021 to set the new record for the longest in NFL history. Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Here's the video of the iconic moment:

But Cam Little's feat on Sunday was only the latest of his exploits with kicking in the NFL. He scored an even longer field goal in the preseason. He could have replaced Tucker on that list then, but preseason stats do not count in the NFL records.

The goal earned a spot on the NFL Hall of Fame and is the longest field goal ever scored in the NFL - regular and preseason combined.

Cam Little now holds the NFL record for the longest field goal in the game's history. But that's still two yards short of his kick against the preseason game against the Pittsburg Steelers.

Here's a video of that kick:

Longest Field Goals In NFL

Justin Tucker – Kicked a 66-yard field goal for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, setting an NFL record at the time.

Brandon Aubrey – Nailed a 65-yard field goal for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, just one yard short of Tucker.

Matt Prater – Hit a 64-yard field goal for the Denver Broncos in 2013 - which, for a long time, remained the longest in the league.

Joey Slye – Made a 63-yard field goal for the New England Patriots in 2024.

Brett Maher – Scored a 63-yard field goal for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

Graham Gano – Kicked a 63-yard field goal for the Carolina Panthers in 2018, winning the game at the buzzer.

David Akers – Converted a 63-yard field goal for the San Francisco 49ers in 2012, matching the all-time record then.

Sebastian Janikowski – Drilled a 63-yard field goal for the Oakland Raiders in 2011, tying the longest in NFL history at the time.