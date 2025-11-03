Cam Little to Justin Tucker: Full list of longest field goals in NFL history

Cam Little, the placekicker for Jacksonville Jaguars, made history on Sunday during the game against Las Vegas Raiders. The 22-year-old scored a 68-yard goal, the longest in NFL history. At the time of writing, Raiders are ahead of Jaguars 6-3. During a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cam Little had scored a 70-yard field goal at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.(Reuters)

NFL shared Little's spectacular sporting achievement, in a clip on X. “CAM LITTLE JUST KICKED THE LONGEST FG IN NFL HISTORY! 68 YARDS!,” they wrote.

Before Little's achievement on Sunday, Justin Tucker held the record for the longest field goal in NFL history at 66 yards, which he scored in 2021.

During a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Little had scored a 70-yard field goal at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. However, given that pre-season stats are not counted, it didn't go down in the history books at the longest goal in NFL.

Here's a look at the ten longest goals in the history of the game.

10 longest goals in NFL history

66 yards

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens – 2021

65 yards

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys – 2024

64 yards

Matt Prater, Denver Broncos – 2013

63 yards

Joey Slye, New England Patriots – 2024

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys – 2019

Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers – 2018

David Akers, San Francisco 49ers – 2012

Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders – 2011

Jason Elam, Denver Broncos – 1998

Tom Dempsey, New Orleans Saints – 1970

Little was a sixth round pick in 2024, out of Arkansas. The player has struggled at times throughout his second pro season. Entering Sunday, Little had hit on just 10 out of 14 field goal attempts in the 2025 season.

Reactions to Cam Little's goal

Several people took to X to celebrate Little's goal. One person wrote, “cam little you will be remembered and loved forever for this.” Another added, “Cam Little and Brandon Aubrey might be top two best kickers in football.”

Yet another jokingly asked, “How does one’s team acquire a Cam Little?”.