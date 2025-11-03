Cam Little's 68-yard FG not a surprise; Jaguars kicker gave a glimpse of power weeks ago

Cam Little just broke the NFL record for the longest field goal. The Jacksonville Jaguars kicker drilled a 68-yarder against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, prompting excited celebrations from teammates and fans. However, his FG record is not surprising. The 22-year-old had given a glimpse of his power weeks ago. Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) watches his 68-yard field goal (AP)

Back in August, Little had scored a 70-yard field goal in the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. The FG, technically the longest in NFL history, did not go down in the official records to replace Justin Tucker's 66-yard kick against the Detroit Lions in 2021.

Here's a look at the 70-yard stunner

On Sunday, the Jaguars' kicker drilled a 68-yard field goal just before halftime. The kick shattered the previous mark of 66 yards, held by Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, who set the standard back in 2021 against the Detroit Lions.

A 2024 sixth-round pick out of Arkansas, Little’s career has had its share of ups and downs. Before Sunday’s historic boot, he had connected on 10 of 14 field-goal attempts this season.

10 longest goals in NFL history

66 yards

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens – 2021

65 yards

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys – 2024

64 yards

Matt Prater, Denver Broncos – 2013

63 yards

Joey Slye, New England Patriots – 2024

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys – 2019

Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers – 2018

David Akers, San Francisco 49ers – 2012

Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders – 2011

Jason Elam, Denver Broncos – 1998

Tom Dempsey, New Orleans Saints – 1970