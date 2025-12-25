Mumbai surgeon warns your air fryer isn’t a magic wand for health: 'It can work against you if...'

While the air fryer has become the must-have kitchen gadget for the health-conscious, a doctor is issuing a reality check. Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, warns that the appliance can actually work against your health goals if it’s used to justify poor dietary choices. Also read | Bengaluru nutritionist calls air fryer ‘one of the best investments for your health’; debunks common misconceptions An air fryer can help cut oil and harmful compounds, but it won’t magically make unhealthy, processed foods healthy. (Freepik)

In a video shared on Instagram on December 24, Dr Vora clarified that while he personally uses and recommends the device, many consumers are falling into a 'health halo' trap — believing that the method of cooking can somehow 'fix' the quality of the food itself.

A tool for harm reduction, not transformation

Dr Vora said in the video he posted that the air fryer is fundamentally a harm reduction tool. It offers significant benefits over traditional methods, but it is not a cure-all for a bad diet. According to him, air fryers use 70 percent to 90 percent less oil than deep frying, and prevent the formation of acrylamide, a potentially harmful compound produced during high-heat submersion.

He said: “Of course, air frying is still better than deep frying. I use an air fryer myself. Why do I still prefer it? Number one, it uses 70 to 90 percent less oil. Number two, it produces fewer harmful frying compounds like acrylamide. And number three, it avoids repeated oil heating, which happens in deep frying because air fryers use hot air.”

“Should you use an air fryer over deep frying? Absolutely yes,” Dr Vora stated, adding, “But is it a substitute for poor food choices and habits? Absolutely no.”

The 'frozen food' fallacy

The surgeon’s primary warning targets the frequent use of the air fryer for ultra-processed snacks. He said that air frying frozen momos, chicken nuggets, paneer tikka, or fries does not strip them of their original 'unhealthy' traits.

Dr Vora said, “See, buying an air fryer and using it doesn't make your food automatically healthy. Your health outcome will not depend on an appliance. It will depend on how much you eat, what you eat, and how often you eat. Air frying does not make ultra-processed frozen foods healthy. Air frying frozen momos, frozen chicken nuggets, frozen paneer tikka or fries, this doesn't suddenly make them healthy because air frying does not remove refined starch, additives, preservatives, and excess salt.”

Ultimately, according to Dr Vora, the technology cannot re-engineer the nutritional profile of a processed ingredient – if the food is high in sodium and preservatives before it goes into the basket, it remains so when it comes out.

Dr Vora’s message to his followers is clear: physical health is determined by the quality and quantity of ingredients rather than the device used to cook them. He wrote in his caption, “An air fryer works for you when you use it for: whole foods, balanced meals, protein, fibre, real ingredients. It works against you when it becomes a guilt-free junk food machine.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.