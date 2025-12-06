Bengaluru nutritionist calls air fryer ‘one of the best investments for your health’; debunks common misconceptions

Air fryers have taken over kitchens everywhere, touted as a healthier alternative to deep frying and a quick way to make crispy, tasty meals with less oil. From social media hacks to celebrity recipes, it seems like everyone is using one, but are they really as safe and healthy as they claim? Shalini Sudhakar, nutritionist, yoga coach and founder of Conscious Living, based in Bangalore, Karnataka, debunks in her November 17 Instagram post common myths surrounding this popular kitchen gadget. (Also read: Hyderabad doctor says this simple ‘magic drink’ with 3 ingredients can solve all your acidity, bloating, digestion woes ) Shalini highlights that air fryers reduce oil consumption, making meals healthier.(Shutterstock)

Why air fryers are healthier

“An air fryer is one of the best investments for your health,” Shalini says. “I’ve said this before, and I’m saying it again. Let’s debunk some myths to understand why this is healthier for you.”

Shalini points out that the biggest benefit comes from reducing oil consumption. “Oil is 100% fat. Just one tablespoon has 120 calories and 14 grams of fat. Ask yourself how much oil you consume in a day, and then think about how much you consume in deep-fried foods. Using an air fryer drastically cuts this, making every meal healthier.”

Myth 1: Air fryers emit radiation

“Absolutely not,” she says. “Air fryers use only hot air circulation to cook food, so there’s no radiation involved whatsoever.”

Myth 2: Nonstick teflon surfaces are unsafe

“Many people worry about nonstick surfaces leaching toxic chemicals,” Shalini explains. “Research has already shown that most nonstick coatings are BPA- and PFOA-free, so there’s no reason to fear.” She also offers solutions for those who remain cautious: “You can use butter paper so food doesn’t touch the Teflon coating, or choose air fryers with steel or glass baskets, which are completely Teflon-free.”

Shalini sums it up: “Don’t believe in myths. Every small step you take to make your life healthier is always a better choice.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.