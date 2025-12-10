Think air frying chicken nuggets is better than deep frying? GI surgeon unpacks whether air frying is actually healthier

Swapping deep frying for an air fryer may feel like a guaranteed health upgrade - but is it really, if you’re still loading it with frozen nuggets and ultra-processed snacks? While air fryers can certainly support healthier cooking, they are not a free pass to better nutrition. Ultimately, what ends up on your plate depends far more on your food choices than the machine itself. According to Dr Kaushal, air frying can be just as unhealthy as deep frying, if you choose to cook unhealthy foods. (Image generated via Google Gemini)

Dr Anshuman Kaushal, a robotic, gastrointestinal, bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon, and an obesity expert at Apollo Hospitals, with over 27 years of experience, is breaking down the truth about air frying - examining whether it is truly healthier than deep frying and what really defines healthier cooking. In an Instagram video posted on December 5, the surgeon points out, “People replaced deep frying with air frying and thought the problem was solved. The problem is never the device. The problem is frequency, ingredients, reheating, and mindless eating.”

Mechanism of air frying

Dr Kaushal cautions that air fryers are not “magic fat burners” that automatically make food healthy. While the appliance can support healthier cooking methods - and is more respectful towards your heart health, as the surgeon puts it - the real difference ultimately depends on what you choose to cook in it. He explains the cooking mechanism of air fryers as follows:

“An air fryer is a compact convection oven. Inside, a high-speed fan and heating coil rapidly circulate hot air. This rapid air circulation gives fast heat to the surface. The result is the Maillard reaction on the outer layer of the food. The same browning, the same crispiness, just with minimum oil.”

The surgeon further adds that the Maillard reaction occurs at temperatures between 140 and 160 degrees Celsius - a range that can be easily achieved in an air fryer, contributing to that characteristic browning and flavour.

Health advantages over deep frying

Reduced fat usage

Dr Kaushal explains that air frying requires only a minimal amount of oil, hence leading to a significant drop in fats and calories. He highlights, “Regarding oil usage, fat drops by 70 to 90 percent. In a deep fryer, food absorbs oil. In an air fryer, only up to one teaspoon of oil is needed. So, the calorie density is automatically low. This results in less LDL damage and less oxidative stress for the heart. Evidence: Studies have shown that air-fried foods have 10 to 20 percent lower fat content than deep-fried foods.”

Reduced acrylamides

Dr Kaushal defines acrylamides as potential carcinogens that form when starchy foods are cooked at very high temperatures, particularly during deep-frying. He elaborates, “Deep frying produces acrylamide at high heat. Now acrylamides are potential carcinogens. In air fryers, temperature is controlled. Oil overheating does not happen. So acrylamides are reduced by 50 to 80 percent.”

However, Dr Kaushal emphasises an important factor: starchy foods such as potatoes naturally form acrylamides when cooked above 180 degrees Celsius - a threshold that can also be crossed in an air fryer if temperatures are not carefully monitored.

Trans fats are eliminated

Trans fats - “the biggest bane of deep frying,” as the surgeon puts it - are formed when oil is repeatedly reheated. He outlines the serious health implications associated with trans fats, stating, “Trans fats equal inflammation plus heart attack risk plus insulin resistance.” However, air fryers require minimal oil and there is no scope of repeated reheating, hence the issue of trans fats is entirely eliminated.

Nutrient retention

Deep-frying leads to significant nutrient loss - particularly heat- and oil-sensitive vitamins - whereas air frying helps preserve far more of the food’s natural nutritional value. Dr Kaushal explains, “In deep frying, oil destroys vitamins. In the air fryer, nutrient loss is low, especially water-soluble vitamins.”

The ultimate verdict?

Dr Kaushal highlights that while the appliance may enable healthier cooking methods, it is ultimately your choice of ingredients and foods that determines how healthy the final meal truly is. He explains, “The air fryer is healthy, but it is not an angel. If you air fry frozen nuggets, cheese-burst items, or ultra-processed snacks, even if the machine is healthy, the food is still unhealthy. So air-fried junk is still junk.” Instead, Dr Kaushal recommends using an air fryer for healthier, whole foods such as proteins, vegetables, paneer, chicken and fish - rather than reheating deep-fried junk like samosas.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.