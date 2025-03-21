Facing abdominal pain? Know these abdominal symptoms and their link to cancer

Your abdominal pain may not be harmless. It can actually indicate the possibilities of various types of cancers. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Neeraj Goel, director – oncology. CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, “Abdominal symptoms can be indicative of various types of cancer, particularly those affecting the gastrointestinal system and other abdominal organs. While these symptoms can arise from benign conditions, persistent or severe manifestations warrant medical attention to rule out malignancies.” Also read | 4 reasons behind consistent stomach pain and burning sensation Abdominal pain can indicate serious health complications.(Shutterstock)

Abdominal symptoms and their link to cancer:

Abdominal pain: Persistent or severe abdominal pain may be a sign of stomach, pancreatic, or colorectal cancer. The nature and location of the pain can vary depending on the specific cancer type.

Nausea and vomiting: Chronic nausea and vomiting can be associated with stomach, pancreatic, or liver cancer, particularly when accompanied by other symptoms like jaundice or weight loss.

Weight loss: Unintentional weight loss is a common indicator of many cancers, including stomach, pancreatic, and colorectal cancer. It often signals advanced disease progression.

Changes in bowel habits: Diarrhoea, constipation, or changes in stool consistency may be symptoms of colorectal cancer. The presence of blood in the stool can also be a significant warning sign.

Abdominal bloating: Persistent bloating or a feeling of fullness can occur in patients with ovarian or pancreatic cancer, sometimes accompanied by difficulty eating.

Cancers with abdominal symptoms

Know the symptoms of cancers and their link to abdominal pain.(Shutterstock)

Kidney cancer: Symptoms may include abdominal pain, flank pain, or a palpable mass in the abdomen.

Liver cancer: Patients may experience abdominal pain, weight loss, or jaundice due to impaired liver function.

Pancreatic cancer: This type of cancer can cause abdominal pain, weight loss, or jaundice, particularly in later stages.

Ovarian cancer: Common symptoms include abdominal bloating, pelvic pain, and difficulty eating, often leading to late-stage diagnosis due to subtle initial symptoms.

Less common abdominal symptoms to be aware of:

Ascites: The accumulation of fluid in the abdomen may indicate advanced-stage cancer affecting the liver, ovaries, or peritoneum.

Hepatomegaly: Enlargement of the liver can occur in patients with liver cancer or metastatic disease.

Splenomegaly: Enlargement of the spleen may be associated with certain cancers, including lymphoma or leukaemia.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.