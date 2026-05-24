This centuries-old Ayurvedic ghee ritual could be the secret to softer, calmer and deeply nourished skin

Skincare is most effective when it nourishes, restores, and works in harmony with the skin. Rooted in centuries of Indian beauty rituals, both ghee and Shata Dhauta Ghrita have long been valued for their deeply restorative and comforting properties, offering a timeless approach to skin nourishment that remains relevant today. Benefits of ghee for nourishing skin. (Unsplash) In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Meeta Ghuwalewala, founder of TVAH, a ghee-based skincare brand, shared how you can incorporate ghee into your daily skincare routine. ​Also read | Dermatologist shares 7 simple ways to manage acne without overcomplicating your skincare routine Benefits of Ghee Meeta told HT Lifestyle, “Traditionally revered in Ayurveda, ghee is rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and naturally occurring fat-soluble nutrients that help support healthy-looking skin.” Its nourishing composition helps replenish moisture, soften dryness, improve suppleness, and support the skin barrier, the skin’s natural protective layer responsible for retaining hydration and defending against environmental stressors. “Because of its comforting and restorative nature, ghee has historically been used to care for dry, sensitive, and compromised skin,” she added.

Its comforting and restorative nature, ghee has historically been used to care for dry, sensitive, and compromised skin. (Pexel)

Shata Dhauta Ghrita One of the most refined traditional forms of ghee used in skincare is Shata Dhauta Ghrita, also known as 100-times-washed ghee. This ancient Ayurvedic preparation involves repeatedly washing pure ghee with water, traditionally in a copper vessel, until its texture transforms completely. You can make this at home and use it as a cream. Meeta highlighted that, through this process, the richness of ghee evolves into a lightweight, silky, cooling cream that absorbs beautifully into the skin while retaining its deeply nourishing benefits. While ghee itself is intensely moisturising and protective, the repeated washing process gives Shata Dhauta Ghrita a uniquely elegant texture and enhanced skin feel. It becomes lighter, more absorbent, and especially soothing on the skin, making it ideal for topical skincare applications. Its transformed texture allows it to deliver nourishment more seamlessly without feeling overly heavy or greasy.

Shata Dhauta Ghrita has also been valued for its cooling and soothing properties. (Pexel)