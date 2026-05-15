Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain reveals if Alia Bhatt's ‘skin snack’ with ghee, jaggery peanut and coconut works

Alia's 'skin snack' has since gained attention on social media, prompting a response from beauty expert Shahnaz Husain . In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shahnaz, known for her herbal and ayurvedic skincare products for over 50 years, offered a seasoned perspective on why this celebrity trend aligns with ancient Indian wisdom.

"Ghee! We cook our food in ghee , at least in my home, and a lot of people do," the actor shared. "It's great for the gut, it's great for the skin. There's this snack that I have, it's basically ghee with a little bit of jaggery, some crushed peanuts and a little bit of coconut. It's a skin snack; I have it so that my skin looks great, and genuinely, it works," she added.

As actor Alia Bhatt dominates the conversation around Cannes Film Festival 2026, the conversation has shifted from her couture to her kitchen. In a May 12 interview at Cannes with Marie Claire France, Alia Bhatt revealed that her radiant complexion wasn’t the result of high-tech facials, but rather a traditional Indian staple: ghee. Also read | Alia Bhatt shares secret for 'great skin' at Cannes 2026: 'I eat this snack made with ghee, jaggery, peanut and...'

Inside-out philosophy of beauty Shahnaz noted that Alia's recipe is a nod to the core tenets of traditional wellness: "When I see modern beauty trends like Alia Bhatt’s much-talked-about 'skin snack,' I find it interesting because it is very close to what Ayurveda teaches us," Shahnaz stated. “My philosophy that beauty is not created on the surface of the skin — it is created inside the body — embodies the truth that if you nourish your body from the inside, it reflects directly on your skin,” she added.

The ingredient breakdown From an Ayurvedic lens, Shahnaz dissected the 'skin snack' component by component, sharing that while the ingredients are potent, they are not universal fixes.

⦿ Ghee: "Known to nourish tissues, support digestion, and help maintain skin softness and glow."

⦿ Jaggery: "Considered helpful for cleansing the system and improving digestion, which, in turn, can indirectly benefit the skin."

⦿ Peanuts: "Provide energy and protein, but they are also high in fat, so they must be consumed carefully... especially by those with acne-prone or sensitive skin."

⦿ Coconut: "Cooling and soothing, helping balance body heat. This is good, as heat often triggers skin issues."

A warning on 'magic formulas' While Shahnaz appreciated the return to natural ingredients, she was quick to caution against viewing Alia's ‘skin snack’ as an 'overnight' miracle. "This combination is not new to Ayurveda at all. These very ingredients are a pivotal part of traditional Indian cuisine," she explained.

She added, "However, it is equally important to note that investing all in it may not be a sensible idea as no single food can give you glowing skin overnight. That is not how Ayurveda works; it is a long process."

Importance of bio-individuality The beauty expert reminded enthusiasts that celebrity routines must be filtered through one’s own body type (dosha), saying what works for an actor might not work for everyone.

"Many people today suffer from oily skin, acne, or slow metabolism. Too much ghee or peanuts can aggravate the condition rather than improve it," Shahnaz warned, adding, "Ayurveda always teaches us to understand our body and skin type before following any specific diet trend. Real beauty is not in one recipe. It is in discipline, moderation, and daily care of the body from within and outside."

Ultimately, Shahnaz viewed Alia's revelation as a positive step toward mindful beauty, provided it is part of a 'larger lifestyle that includes proper diet, hydration, sleep, and stress control'.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.