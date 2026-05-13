Alia Bhatt shares secret for 'great skin' at Cannes 2026: 'I eat this snack made with ghee, jaggery, peanut and...'

Alia Bhatt has once again captured the spotlight at Cannes Film Festival. While her sartorial choices at Cannes 2026 left social media in awe, even her candid revelation about a traditional Indian beauty secret has the internet buzzing. Also read | Alia Bhatt makes breathtaking Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance in peach gown with chiffon dupatta, rare coral necklace Alia Bhatt dazzled at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in a vibrant coral-peach gown by Tamara Ralph, paired with a chiffon scarf. (AFP)

In an interview with Marie Claire France on May 12, Alia Bhatt was asked to share her beauty secret. Moving away from expensive serums, facials and high-tech treatments, the actor credited a staple of Indian households: ghee.

Alia Bhatt's ‘skin snack that really works’ "Ghee! We cook our food in ghee, at least in my home, and a lot of people do," Alia shared with a smile. "It's great, it's great for the gut, it's great for the skin. There's this snack that I have, it's basically ghee with a little bit of jaggery, some crushed peanuts and a little bit of coconut. It's a skin snack; I have it so that my skin looks great, and genuinely, it works. It really works," she explained.

This 'skin snack' highlights Alia's philosophy of 'beauty from within', highlighting gut health as the foundation for a radiant complexion. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning