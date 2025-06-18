Is jaggery better than sugar? Health coach decodes truth: Here's what you need to know about the 'healthier' alternative

If you're trying to lose weight or eat right, limiting refined white sugar is a step in the right direction: half a cup contains around 385 calories and 100 grams of sugar, as per Medical News Today. Yet, sugar is essential for many of us — whether for our morning coffee or for dessert. Thankfully, there are many sugar substitutes, like jaggery. But is it really ‘healthier’ than refined white sugar? Also read | Are artificial sweeteners safe? 10 foods that may be secretly damaging your gut microbiome even if they seem harmless Jaggery is considered a healthier alternative to refined sugar. But is it really? (Freepik)

Jaggery vs sugar

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, metabolic health coach Karan Sarin decoded a 'sweet lie' about jaggery. “It’s natural. It’s unrefined. It even goes by the nickname 'medicinal sugar'. Across India, jaggery has long been seen as the healthier cousin of refined white sugar, a belief passed down through generations,” he said.

According to Karan, at first glance, jaggery seems to have the edge over white sugar. But is it really better for your blood sugar? Karan said, “For anyone dealing with insulin resistance, diabetes, or simply trying to protect metabolic health, jaggery is not a free pass. Like all added sugars, it belongs firmly in the strict moderation category, because at the end of the day, sugar is the new tobacco.”

“Unlike refined sugar, which is nearly pure sucrose, jaggery retains traces of minerals like iron, potassium, magnesium, and certain antioxidants due to its less extensive processing. This has helped fuel its health halo, often promoted as a source of nutrients rather than just a sweetener,” he added.

‘Jaggery is still mostly sugar’

But here’s where things get uncomfortable. “When we zoom into its molecular makeup, jaggery is still mostly sugar, typically 65 to 90 percent sucrose, depending on the variety. Calorie-wise, it’s nearly identical to white sugar. And metabolically? That’s where the real surprise hits,” Karan said.

According to Karan, the glycemic index (GI), which measures how quickly a food raises blood sugar, tells a different story: “While white sugar clocks in at a GI of around 65, most commonly consumed sugarcane jaggery scores even higher, often around 84 or more. In simple terms, it spikes your blood sugar faster than the refined sugar it is supposed to replace.”

He added, “I tested this myself using continuous glucose monitoring. When I compared my blood sugar response to tea sweetened with regular white sugar versus jaggery, the spike was nearly identical: sharp, fast, and significant in both cases. The idea that jaggery produces a gentler glucose rise simply didn’t hold up.”

Karan said 'this isn’t just personal experience'. “A 2022 study (Published in Journal of Future Foods) comparing coconut jaggery with cane sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes found no significant difference in post-meal blood sugar levels between the two sweeteners. Even the supposedly better varieties of jaggery offered no real metabolic advantage in glucose control,” he said.

What about those minerals and antioxidants? Karan said, “Yes, they exist. But the quantities are too small to make a meaningful difference at normal serving sizes. To get any meaningful nutritional benefit, you would have to eat amounts that would make blood sugar management impossible.”

What are the safer options?

Karan further said not all jaggery is created equal. “Certain palm jaggery, like palmyra palm jaggery, has been shown to have a lower GI of around 35. But this version is far less common. The vast majority of jaggery sold commercially in India is still sugarcane-based, the high-GI variety most people are unknowingly consuming. For those looking for safer options, certain natural, zero-calorie sweeteners like monk fruit, stevia, and allulose offer sweetness without significantly raising blood sugar,” he said.

According to Karan, the bottom line is: “While jaggery may feel more natural, your body doesn’t distinguish between sugars based on how artisanal or traditional they sound. Once inside, it sees glucose and fructose and responds accordingly.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.