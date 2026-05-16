Planning a summer wedding? Dermatologist reveals 3 skincare treatments every bride should know about

Every summer bride wants that sun-kissed glow, but heat and humidity can make it tough for the skin to maintain its natural appearance. Hot temperatures are a breeding ground for dull and tired skin that occurs from excessive oil production, clogged pores, and skin dehydration. Skincare treatments for the summer bride-to-be. (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Soumya Sachdeva, consultant dermatologist, Max Superspeciality Hospital and Theya Wellness Clinic, Kaushambi- associated with Alma Lasers, shared professional treatments that keep skin fresh, clear, and resilient throughout the wedding celebrations.

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Dr Soumya highlighted that pre-wedding skincare shines the best when you begin the preparation early and customise the plan based on seasonal changes.” If you are a summer bride, your skin demands specific treatments that can handle heat-related issues while preserving the natural barrier. “The combination of hydration boosters with laser treatments and collagen stimulation delivers the effortless and natural bridal glow,” Dr Soumya added.