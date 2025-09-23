Dermatologist shares a skin rejuvenation guide on what you should know before going for in-clinic treatments

Skin rejuvenation is not just a passing trend. It involves different treatments that help restore your skin's health, improve its texture, and enhance its overall appearance. The primary objectives of these treatments are to stimulate collagen production, encourage new skin cell growth, minimise uneven pigmentation, and refine imperfections resulting from ageing, sun exposure, and lifestyle choices. Before you visit a clinic, think about some important tips to make your experience better. Skin rejuvenation treatment: Benefits of Diamond Glow(Adobe Stock)

"Every day, I welcome patients into my clinic who are buzzing with excitement about the latest skin treatments they've seen on Instagram or TikTok. While it’s fantastic to see so much enthusiasm for skin health, many people find themselves overwhelmed by the multitude of options available. From PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) to microdermabrasion, chemical peels, and lasers, the terminology can feel like a foreign language. So, how do you know where to start?" Dr Rupika Singh, Dermatologist, Akiya Aesthetics, tells Health Shots.

What does skin rejuvenation do?

Skin rejuvenation is like a roadmap to healthier skin. Here’s what you need to keep in mind:

Individuality matters: Everyone’s skin is different. What works for your friend may not work for you.

Everyone’s skin is different. What works for your friend may not work for you. Treatment selection: "Each treatment has a specific purpose. Understanding these will help you make an informed choice", says Dr Singh.

"Each treatment has a specific purpose. Understanding these will help you make an informed choice", says Dr Singh. Consult a professional: Always seek guidance from a qualified professional who can tailor treatments to your needs.

What is a PRP vampire facial?

Let’s talk about PRP, also known as the “vampire facial.” Despite its dramatic name, PRP is a clinically backed treatment that effectively rejuvenates the skin.

Here’s the process broken down:

Blood draw: A small amount of your blood is drawn.

A small amount of your blood is drawn. Concentration: "The blood is spun in a centrifuge to concentrate the plasma, rich in growth factors", shares the dermatologist.

"The blood is spun in a centrifuge to concentrate the plasma, rich in growth factors", shares the dermatologist. Application: The PRP is then reintroduced to the skin through microneedling or injections.

What are the benefits of PRP?

Natural healing: It harnesses your body’s innate ability to heal itself.

It harnesses your body’s innate ability to heal itself. Targets early ageing: "Great for early signs of ageing and acne scars", explains the dermat.

"Great for early signs of ageing and acne scars", explains the dermat. Minimal downtime: You might experience slight redness or swelling, but the glow reveals itself gradually over a few sessions.

If you prefer treatments without synthetic substances, PRP is an excellent, biocompatible option that feels like a natural fit.

What is MDA microdermabrasion?

If your skin feels rough or looks dull, microdermabrasion can help. "This process removes dead skin using a machine to exfoliate gently", explains Dr Singh.

Exfoliation technique: A handheld device gently buffs away dead skin cells using fine crystals or a diamond-tip wand.

A handheld device gently buffs away dead skin cells using fine crystals or a diamond-tip wand. Instant results: You’ll walk out with smoother, brighter skin in virtually zero downtime.

Best for:

"Quick skin refreshers are perfect before a big event", suggests the expert,regular maintenance to keep your skin looking its best. However, keep in mind that while MDA is fantastic for surface-level concerns, it won't address deeper pigmentation or textural issues.

What type of exfoliation is done by a chemical peel?

Chemical peels are common treatments in dermatology, and for good reason. Here’s how they work:

Application of acids: Specially formulated acids are applied to shed damaged outer layers.

Specially formulated acids are applied to shed damaged outer layers. Types of peels include Superficial, medium, and deep peels, which target issues such as acne, pigmentation, and fine lines.

include Superficial, medium, and deep peels, which target issues such as acne, pigmentation, and fine lines. Tailored treatments: Customise the peel strength and composition to meet your skin’s specific needs.

Customise the peel strength and composition to meet your skin’s specific needs. Variable downtime: Expect some redness or peeling, depending on the strength of the peel.

The result? A more even-toned and refined skin texture that’s worth the wait!

What does laser treatment target?

Lasers are one of the most advanced options for skin rejuvenation available today. Here’s what you need to know:

Types of lasers: Options include Q-switched, fractional CO2, and IPL, each targeting specific skin concerns, such as pigmentation, acne scars, and wrinkles.

Options include Q-switched, fractional CO2, and IPL, each targeting specific skin concerns, such as pigmentation, acne scars, and wrinkles. Energy delivery: Lasers deliver focused energy into the skin, stimulating collagen production or breaking down unwanted pigment.

Lasers deliver focused energy into the skin, stimulating collagen production or breaking down unwanted pigment. Experience variants: Results and downtime can vary widely. Some lasers offer minimal recovery time, while others might require several days for healing.

Results and downtime can vary widely. Some lasers offer minimal recovery time, while others might require several days for healing. Skin type matters: Choosing the right laser for your skin type is crucial; using the wrong laser could lead to side effects like hyperpigmentation.

How do I know which therapy is right for me?

One of the most critical steps in your skin rejuvenation journey is professional guidance. Why? Because: