What is chemical peel? How does it benefit the skin?

Skincare is an integral part of the selfcare routine. A proper skincare regime helps in making the skin look glowing and radiant. It also helps in cleansing the skin, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and most importantly, delay the signs of ageing. By the age of 30, signs of ageing start to appear on the skin. A healthy skincare routine ensures that ageing is delayed and the glow of the skin is intact. With time, the skin also starts to become rough and uneven, and hence the need of smoothening the skin and making it look refreshed comes up. Chemical peel is one of the procedures in skincare which helps in achieving a smoother and refreshing skin.

Chemical peel is the procedure where a solution is applied to the skin to exfoliate the top layers. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Chytra V Anand, Dermatologist, Founder, Kosmoderma Clinics said, “It is a procedure used to improve and smoothen the skin's surface. The most commonly treated area is the face and neck for pigmentation, acne, anti-aging and scarring. It can also be applied to other body parts like hands and legs to reduce tanning and pigmentation. Selectively it is also done in the areas like under the eyes and around the mouth to reduce the appearance of dark circles and pigmentation.”

ALSO READ: Hydration skin boosters: Dermat shares insights

Speaking of the health benefits of chemical peel, Dr Chytra V Anand pointed out that it comes with multiple benefits. They are:

Improves skin surface: Chemical peel helps in toning the superficial exfoliation and diminishing the presence of fine lines – this further leads to an improved skin surface.

Collagen production: Chemical peel is a controlled wound healing mechanism which further helps in promoting collagen production in the skin. Collagen is a major component of the skin which helps in strengthening the skin and boosting the elasticity and hydration of the skin as well.

Scars: " The outcomes are better noticed with repeated treatments over time. It can reduce the appearance of scars, uneven skin tone, acne, and other blemishes,” said Dr Chytra V Anand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON