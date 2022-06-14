Hydration skin boosters: Dermat shares insights

Skin care is an integral part of selfcare. It is also recommended to keep the skin hydrated at all times in order to avoid ageing, fine lines and wrinkles. Skincare also visibly improves the skin and makes it look healthy, glowing and radiant. Hydration skin boosters are micro-injections of hyaluronic acid injected into the skin. This hyaluronic acid is a natural moisturizing factor that is usually found in the skin, muscle and joints. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Dermatologist, Founder and Chairman, Dadu Medical Center, said, “Hydration skin boosters are the best treatment for dull, dehydrated and lifeless looking skin. It is the bio-actives that help and encourage the skin to not only increase but also improve its function. These skin boosters have been used in treating skin structural changes related to aging as well as other factors.”

Dr Nivedita Dadu further noted down the health benefits of using hydration skin boosters on the skin. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Quick facts about laser hair removal, as revealed by doctors

Natural hydration: The dermat said, “It helps to provide deep and natural hydration of the skin from within. This fibroblast stimulation in this treatment helps to the development of new collagen and elastin, which helps to give smooth, plump, glowing and healthy-looking skin.”

For all types of skin: Anybody with any skin type can apply hydration skin boosters. It is usually applied to face, neck, decollate and hands. This further helps in improving hydration, texture and glow of the skin.

Fine lines: Fine lines and wrinkles become common and rampant with age. Hydration skin boosters help in reducing fine lines, improving skin tone, hydrating the skin and giving the skin a glowing and fresh look.

Duration: The impact of hydration skin boosters usually last from 10 months to two years, depending on the molecule used in the treatment.

Volume loss: Hydration skin boosters also help in correcting volume loss in different body parts especially on the face, neck and hands.

Diabetes: “people dealing with diabetes will have to undergo treatment under antibiotic cover to prevent infection. People who are hypertensive need to be off their aspirin for a week before the treatment, so that they can avoid bruising,” said Dr Nivedita Dadu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON