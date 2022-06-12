Looking for tips to keep oily skin at bay during monsoon? Try these easy skincare hacks

With the monsoon season almost here, there’s a need to make some changes in our skincare routine as monsoon brings along a rise in humidity levels which could be the worst foe for people with an oily skin type and can lead to their sebaceous glands producing excess oil that makes skin look greasy. Not a pleasant sight, right? With skin being greasy, it can also lead to the accumulation of more dirt, grime and other impurities causing breakouts to happen.

If you have been looking for tips to keep excess oily at bay during monsoon, welcome to the right place as we got you sorted with ultimate skincare tips and hacks by beauty experts for monsoon to combat the unwanted oil and flaunt smooth, healthy and glowing skin. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deep Lalvani, Founder of Sublime Life, said, “You can also go for products that have ingredients such as tea tree oil, green tea or aloe vera which are mostly anti-bacterial in nature or the more clarifying kaolin or bentonite clay based essentials. We also suggest not wearing heavy makeup or going to bed with the makeup on - that’s just inviting bacteria to do damage to your skin.”

He added, “We know that combating oil and grease on your face can be a little challenging especially due to the weather and high humidity but with the right products in your stash and the best tips, sailing through the monsoon season is a walk in the park!” Suggesting to make a few changes to skincare regimen, check what works best for your skin type and give you the finest results and stick to it, he shared:

1. Don’t forget to cleanse- Yes, it’s important to cleanse your face in the morning but during monsoon, you can do it twice or thrice a day to get rid of impurities from your face. Just make sure you’re not using a harsh, chemical based cleanser. It’s important to decongest clogged pores and let them breathe a little. We’d also recommend double cleansing as it ensures to effectively remove all oil and dirt from your skin.

2. Don’t let your skin dry up - Monsoons aren’t a reason for not using moisturiser. Don’t skip a moisturiser at all and go for something lightweight that easily blends into your skin and hydrates it without the greasy end result.

3. Toners are essential - Make it a priority to use a mild, exfoliating toner. Toning your skin maintains the pH balance and gets rid of the excess oil. It also helps clarify any remaining traces of impurities and prevents acne from showing up.

4. Mud mask your way to glory - If there’s one product that is a definite addition to your skincare routine during monsoons, it is a mud mask or you can also go for a clay mask. With anti-bacterial and exfoliating properties, they cleanse pores deeply, absorb unwanted oil and firm your skin.

According to Mansi Vyas, Co-Founder of Azafran, “Humidity can cause several skin issues during monsoon and if you already have oily skin, you must take extra care for it.” She listed some measures you must inculcate in your daily skin routine to keep your skin clear, soft and glowing even during monsoon:

1. Avoid scrubbing - Since the weather is already humid, skin will be damp, scrubbing it repeatedly might cause damage to your skin barrier. Scrub your skin once a week gently with a mild scrub.

2. Don't skip moisturizer - You might feel that your skin doesn't need a moisturiser during this season however, it's extremely necessary to keep it hydrated so that your oil glands do not secrete extra sebum. Keeping the skin moisturized also keeps the skin barrier intact which helps keep the irritation and acne at bay.

3. Use mud-based face packs - Mud/clay is rich in minerals and has a unique ability of absorbing excess oil from your skin. Use mud-based face masks twice a week to keep your skin healthy and glowing minus the oiliness!

4. Do not forget sunscreen - Be it any season, UVA and UVB rays can damage your skin and induce pigmentation, wrinkles and reduce the elasticity of skin. So even if you don't step out of the house and there's no sun out, make sure you apply sunscreen every day.

Megha Asher, Co-Founder and COO of Juicy Chemistry asserted that as the monsoons roll in, most of us experience oilier skin - a result of increased humidity and along with increased oiliness come acne-related issues. She too added to the list of tips on how to manage the skin in monsoon:

1. Use lightweight hydration - Toners and gels are your best friends during the humid months. Aloe vera gel, for example, is a great option. Aloe Vera is hydrating, soothing, and rich in vitamins and minerals. Similarly, you can opt for Rosewater and Aloe Vera toners as well. Both are well suited for oily skin, and Rosewater is also known to help reduce the appearance of pores and brighten the skin.

2. Don’t go overboard with cleansing - Most people tend to assume the best way to prevent skin from becoming oilier is by constantly washing and cleansing it. Opt for gentle cleansers made with nourishing ingredients that cleanse the skin without stripping away the moisture.

3. Use the right actives - If you have acne-prone oily skin, a BHA serum could make a huge difference. BHAs or beta-hydroxy acids are oil-soluble exfoliating acids that help clear out the dirt, grime, and excess sebum in your pores, soothe and control acne, and help balance the skin.

4. Use a detoxifying and purifying face mask - Once to twice a week, treat yourself to a little TLC and get masking! Face masks are a great way to nourish and detoxify the skin. Opt for antioxidant-rich ingredients and clay-based face masks.

5. Never skip on sunscreen - Whatever the weather may be, sun protection is a must and choosing the right sunscreen can also help with balancing the oil production in your skin.