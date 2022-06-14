Quick facts about laser hair removal, as revealed by doctors

Health experts insist that the correct term is laser hair reduction, not removal as it not only does reduction in thicker hair but also helps lighten tan with multiple sessions. Laser hair removal or laser hair reduction is a safe, result-proven and cost-effective procedure to reduce hair permanently where the procedure either destroys or damages the hair follicles, which work on wavelengths and may require several treatments over the course of 6-8 months.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debeshi, Clinical Cosmetologist and Head and Founder of Lueur Aesthetics, shared, “People think it's painful but not at all with good USFDA approved devices. It only feels a mild tolerable heat. However, it doesn't work on grey hairs but the good thing is it can be done in all skin types under proper supervision also now on very thin hairs with new technologies. It can be done on most body parts safely. Laser hair reduction is a commitment. You will have to come for a session every six weeks or so.”

She added, “This is mostly due to the hair growth cycle, which is unique to each individual as well as each hair on a person's body. Laser hair reduction can only target hair in the anagen phase of growth since it is when the hair connects to the follicle. Unfortunately, only 20% of all your hair is in that stage at any point in time. As a consequence, the laser will only be able to target up to 20% of your hair during each session. People think it's very costly but compared to the pain of waxing and lifelong removal with it. It's very much cost-effective and affordable.”

Bringing her expertise to the list of quick facts about laser hair removal, Dr Karishma Kagodu, Plastic Surgeon, Founder and Managing Director of Dr. Karishma's Aesthetics (Kaesthetics), revealed -

1. Works on all skin tones and complexions: Laser hair removal works on all skin tones and complexions owing to the intervention of the Nd:YAG laser machine thus, it is safe and efficient for light and dark skin people.

2. Permanent result: The heat from the laser light destroys the hair follicles and bulbs, resulting in a reduced number of follicles and reduced hair growth post every session.

3. Painless procedure: Although laser is painless, some pain may be associated depending on each patient’s level of pain tolerance. The laser devices these days have inbuilt cooling systems which make the procedure virtually painless.

4. It requires 8-12 treatments: You must be patient to see the full result. It takes 2-3 sessions to see a visible difference and the final full result may require 8-12 treatments.

5. Knowledgeable technicians: To permanently remove hair, the technicians must know how to target the hair and choose the right type of laser and fluence/ energy settings.

6. Side effects are temporary: Minimal redness can get expected post the session, which settles down that day itself.

7. Shaving required before treatment: The area must be cleanly shaved within 24 hours.