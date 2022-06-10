What is farm to face beauty? Expert shares insights

Skincare is an important part of the selfcare routine. A proper skincare regime helps in keeping the skin healthy, glowing and radiant. With time and age, fine lines and wrinkles can begin to appear on the face – a good skincare also ensures that visible pores, wrinkles, and under eye circles are reduced. It also helps in protecting the skin from sun damage, blemishes, and hyper-pigmentation. However, the components that we use in the skincare routine forms an essential part – it also denotes the way the skin is impacted.

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Shubhika Jain, Founder & CEO, RAS Luxury Oils explained the concept of farm to face beauty – she said, "Farm to face is a very unique concept that keeps well-being at the center of its formulations. It is about freshly grown ingredients that are handpicked and converted into efficacious skincare potions that elevate your selfcare journey. It is about thoughtfully curating pure ingredients that can treat, balance, and restore your skin. These ingredients are 100% organic, sustainably handpicked, and carefully blended to give you beauty that performs and transforms. While doing all of this, one thing that farm to face follows as a mantra is keeping the potency of the ingredients intact."

ALSO READ: Hair care tips: 7 homemade hair care mask recipes for healthy hair this summer

Shubhika Jain further noted down the benefits of farm to face beauty; take a look at it here:

Transparency: The concept of farm to face beauty believes in complete transparency – it informs the users of the making, ingredients, farmers, to the benefits for their skin.

Zero wastage: With no toxins generated and carbon positivity, farm to face beauty products ensure zero wastage and allows end-to-end monitoring for consumers.

Toxic-free future: These beauty products refrain from the usage of parabens, sulfates, SLS and SLES, phthalates, mineral oils, formaldehyde, etc. " It is also about being conscious of the responsibility to better the future by taking care of the Earth and communities around you. It’s about enhancing the lives of the farmers, plants, and animals,” said Shubhika Jain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON