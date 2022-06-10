Hair care tips: 7 homemade hair care mask recipes for healthy hair this summer

We have grown up believing that our health is out of our hands and so, we often rely on doctors whether it be for digestion issues or skin and hair problems but the truth is, we have the power and ability to be the way we want, it is just a matter of educating ourselves of the resources we have. Dull lifeless hair, itchy scalp, dandruff, and excessive hair fall — are some of the hair woes summer brings with it.

A little extra help can go a long way, so you need to take extra care of your locks in this sultry weather. Since we all love DIY recipes, as they give us a sense of achievement and help us understand that we can better ourselves by ourselves, Dr Khushboo Thakker Garodia, Homeopath, Trichologist, Nutrition and Stress Management Expert, listed a few recipes for natural hair masks that you can apply to keep your hair shining through summer:

1. Hibiscus mask for hair fall - Soak a few petals of the hibiscus in a bowl of lukewarm water. After 2 hours, blend it with 2 tbsp curd and 2 tbsp coconut oil. Apply this mask along the length of your hair and leave it for half an hour. Rinse it off well with water, followed by shampoo and conditioner. This pack strengthens the hair follicles, thereby reducing hair fall and also makes hair smooth and silky.

2. Avocado Aloe Mask for dull lifeless hair - Mash 1 avocado and ¼ cup of aloe vera gel and apply this mixture along the length of your hair. Leave the mask for twenty minutes. Wash it off thoroughly followed by shampoo and conditioner. This simple-to-make hair mask will just give life to your locks

3. Banana Mask for itchy scalp - Heat and sweat makes your scalp itchy, the apple, honey and banana mask work like magic to solve this problem. Bananas contain potassium, which strengthens the hair follicles, and honey smoothens the scalp and apple clears the scalp, thereby preventing it from being dry and itchy. Just blend one banana, ½ an apple with 2-3 tablespoons of honey. Apply the paste to hair, leave on for 15-20 minutes at least. Rinse it well with cold water, followed by shampoo and conditioner.

4. Methi Mask for dry scalp and dandruff - Soak two tablespoons of methi seeds in water overnight. Do not discard the water. Grind into a paste with 1 tbsp curd and apply this paste on the scalp and along the length of the hair.. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes or more and then rinse your hair. This hair pack is very effective to manage dry scalp and even clears dandruff

5. Coconut Pack for frizzy hair - The heat often takes away moisture from your hair leaving them frizzy and lifeless. The fatty acids in coconut, help tame the frizz and get the sheen back. Take out a chunk of malai from the tender green coconut. Warm it a little till it in a pan to make it soft and mushy. Once you take it off the pan, let it cool and add a few drops of rose water and mix it. Slowly massage it into your hair from root to tip, including your scalp. Wrap your hair in a warm towel (dip the towel in very hot water, drain the excess water and then use that towel) and let the mask sit on your hair for around 20-30 minutes. Rinse off with a mild shampoo, followed by a conditioner. Once dried you will notice your hair shaft is stronger, healthier and glossier.

Adding to the list, Radhika Iyer, Entrepreneur and Founder of Raa Foundation and Anahata Organic, shared the recipes for 2 natural and highly effective hair masks for stronger, softer and nutrient rich hair:

1. Deep Conditioning Mask - Double boil coconut milk in a container. Add aloe vera as it is boiling. Add hibiscus leaves and flowers right after. Blend ingredients well and let the mixture boil. Sieve the blended mixture. Apply to hair and keep it on for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off. Use this mask 2 times a week for the best results! It will hydrate your hair and deeply condition the hair follicles helping hair growth and reducing heat/ inflammation in the scalp.

2. Avoid Split Ends Mask - Warm up cold pressed almond oil. While it is heating, add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder. Remove the mixture from heat and transfer to a bowl. Add honey to the mixture and stir well. Apply the mixture to your split ends. Keep on for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off. Use this mask once 2 times a week consistently. It will keep your ends soft and prevent them from becoming brittle.

All these hair masks are extremely easy to make and very effective to combat the effect of summers.