Beauty regime for monsoon 2022: Skincare tips to beat the humidity

It's not simple to keep your skin looking beautiful during the monsoon as monsoons bring with them a lot of humidity, which isn't good for your skin. Humidity makes skin sticky, which invites pimples, acne and greasy skin and as a result, when it comes to taking care of your skin during the monsoons, you must step up your skincare game.

During monsoons, dust storms and high humidity bring skin concerns, especially for those with oily or combination skin. Since sweat and oil secretions are deposited on the skin, oily skin appears even more oily and dull and dirt and pollutants from the air are attracted to sweaty skin. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Nagdev, Founder of Inatur, advised, “To keep the pores free of clogged oil and dirt, deep pore cleansing with facial scrubs is essential. As a result, a facial scrub should be used twice a week. Apply it to your face and gently rub it into your skin in a circular motion. Then, rinse thoroughly with plain water. Combine rice flour or ground almonds with curd and a pinch of turmeric to make a homemade facial scrub. The scrub should not be used on pimples, acne, or rashes. Wash your face with plain water several times. To remove the impurities that have accumulated on the skin during the day, cleansing at night is essential.”

In humid weather, a flower-based skin tonic or freshener is a godsend. Pooja Nagdev recommends, “Rose water can be used as a natural toner. Keep skin tonic or rose water in the fridge and use cotton wool pads to wipe the face with it. It's very refreshing and also helps to tighten pores. The skin can be prone to blackheads and eruptions in humid weather. On the areas prone to blackheads, a facial scrub should be used. The scrub can also be used to treat open pores and acne scars. Combine oats and egg white in a paste and apply to the face twice a week. Wash the face with a medicated cleanser if you have a rash, pimple, or acne. Use a skin tonic or an astringent lotion mixed in equal parts with rose water. Refrigerate the mixture in an airtight bottle. Apply sandalwood paste to the rashes and eruptions with a few drops of rose water. One hour can be spent simmering a handful of neem leaves in 4 cups of water on very low heat. Allow it to sit for a day. The next morning, strain the liquid and use it to wash your face. To treat the affected areas, make a paste out of the leaves and apply it to the affected areas.”

Given that Multani mitti may help to reduce oiliness if your skin is very oily, Pooja Nagdev shared, “Make a paste with it and rose water, then apply it to your face and wash it off after it dries. To make a monsoon face mask, combine 3 teaspoons oatmeal, 1 teaspoon honey, and 1 teaspoon curd. Add rose water or orange juice instead of egg white if you don't want to use it. Apply it to your face and leave it on for half an hour before washing it off. It should be used twice a week. Lemon and orange peels, both dry and powdered, can also be used in face packs. Use facial sheet masks often. They help to hydrate the skin while closing open pores. Sweating causes the body to lose fluids during the monsoons. Drink plenty of water to keep your system flushed. Aside from water, drink plenty of lemonade and fresh fruit juices. Avoid eating a lot of starchy foods. Salads, fruits, sprouts, and yogurt should all be part of your daily diet.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Sanchi Sehgal, Founder of Ozone Signature, listed 5 monsoon skincare tips to beat the humidity:

1. Cleansing - The humidity that comes with the monsoon makes the skin greasy and sticky. Dust and dirt, as well as excess oil produced by the skin, block pores, causing acne and worsening pre-existing disorders. Cleanse your face at least 2-3 times a day with a gentle facial cleanser that suits your skin type to maintain a fresh and healthy complexion.

2. Exfoliating - Your monsoon skin care routine should include exfoliating. Exfoliate your skin to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Exfoliation is necessary for those with oily skin since oily skin gathers more dirt and debris than other skin types. It helps to remove dead skin cells while also giving the skin a healthy glow. Scrubbing your skin 2-3 times a week improves blood circulation, which aids in toxin removal. Once the dead skin cells layer is gone, your skincare products will absorb more easily.

3. Toning - Toner for oily skin eliminates any remaining oil residues and pollutants from cleaning. It reduces the size of enlarged pores caused by excessive oil production. This reduces the appearance of pores and gives the skin a smooth, even tone.

4. Moisturizing - It's important to remember that just because your skin feels oily and sticky doesn't mean you shouldn't moisturize. One of the main reasons why skin seems dull in the monsoon is a lack of a decent moisturizer. During the monsoons, apply a gel-based moisturizer, especially if you have oily or mixed skin. Gel moisturizers absorb quickly without leaving your skin feeling sticky or oily.

5. Don’t skip sunscreen - Even in this weather, you should apply sunscreen every day. Apply a good amount of SPF whether it's cloudy or not to protect yourself from the sun's harmful rays. To keep your skin protected, apply a water-resistant sunscreen gel. Also, apply sunscreen 20 minutes before going outside.