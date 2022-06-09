Skin rejuvenation treatment: Benefits of Diamond Glow

Skin rejuvenation treatments are processes done on the skin in order halt the ageing. These treatments help in restoring the glow and health of the skin and also helps in protecting the skin from discolouration, dullness and other kinds of irregularities. Skin rejuvenation treatment is done by people who want to save their skin from fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, pigmentation and sagging skin. Usually, the first signs of skin ageing start to surface from the age of thirty. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Dermatologist, Founder and Chairman of Dadu Medical Center, recommended the Diamond Glow or the Silk Peel treatment for the glowing skin as form of skin rejuvenation treatment.

Nivedita Dadu, further speaking of the details of the treatment, said, “The Silk Peel or Diamond glow is a skin resurfacing treatment that helps to exfoliate dead skin cells by applying tailored serums to treat various skin conditions. This treatment uses a delicate vacuum that exfoliates the outer layer of skin. Under this modern treatment, the customized serums penetrate deeper into the new exfoliated skin. It is the latest skincare trend which helps to extract deep and in the exfoliation of dead skin cells. It is all in one solution for skin conditions like acne, dry skin, rough texture, aging skin, hyperpigmentation, melisma, fine lines, dehydrated skin, photo damaged skin.”

The dermat added that in the exfoliation procedure of Diamond glow, the skin cells of the uppermost layer of the skin are removed as most of them are damaged. She further noted down the benefits of this procedure. Take a look:

Non-surgical: This is a non-surgical procedure, which means that the patient does not need to go through cuts, itching and heat like chemical peel. This treatment also helps the skin look radiant.

Skin types: this treatment is ideal for every skin type – normal, dry, moist and mixed skin types. It also helps in getting rid of blackheads and whiteheads.

Hydration: This treatment helps in hydrating the skin and increasing the blood flow to the highest layers of the stratum, thereby improving the skin complexion.

Regeneration: Diamond glow helps in regeneration of healthy skin cells, thereby rejuvenating the skin for better complexion.

Safe: This modern treatment is safe for all kinds of skin and can be used on people with skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, eczema, or psoriasis.

Immediate results: “This treatment delivers immediate results by making skin glowing, fresh, and beaming. It facilitates rehydration of the skin whereas infusing the skin with powerful vitamin C, Skin brightening and anti-ageing ingredients,” said Nivedita Dadu.

