Doctors reveal tips to tackle skin allergies during monsoon for a radiant skin

Monsoons are a welcome relief from the summer heat but even though the temperature drops a few degrees the humidity and wetness can give rise to various itchy skin allergies and infections and health experts warn that eczema’s like atopic dermatitis and seborrhoea dermatitis can flare up during the monsoons because of change in weather and humidity which disrupts the skin barrier making it vulnerable to external contaminants. While it can be a lot of fun to dance in the rain, the downpour season is a sure-fire recipe for vague allergies.

The heat and moist combination during monsoon causes itching or rashes leading to a speedy bacterial growth caused by sweating and this is easy to happen in areas with folds such as the back of the knees, inside of the elbows, the space between the toes or fingers and intimate areas. Monsoons also pose a real risk of causing molds in places like walls, wardrobes, or any surface open to direct moisture and more are exposed to dampness which can be a cause of sicknesses like sneezing, cough, eye infection, inflammation, congestion, headaches and facial rashes which are common during this climate.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yuti Nakhwa, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Parel Mumbai's Global Hospital, revealed, “During monsoon season excessive humidity in the atmosphere leads to a lot of moisture retention on the skin that causes an increase in infections like fungal infections on the body. Hence one needs to keep their skin dry avoid very tight clothing or denim. Instead of that go for loose light cotton clothing which would really help."

She added, "As for face, too much humidity can increase sweating and face gets very oily. Hence to keep the skin clean use gentle cleanser which will take care of their skin and remove the excess oil and sweat. Which will keep the skin clean and healthy without making the skin dry. Even though it might be cloudy rainy do not forget your sunscreen and moisturize your skin very well by using a gel-based moisturizer. Also, sometimes we do see an increase in eczema over the skin so for that hydration is very important.”

According to Dr Raashi Mehta, Consultant Dermatologist at Mumbai's Masina Hospital, having a bath daily with lukewarm water and a mild soap/body wash, avoiding scents, oatmeal compresses and using a lightweight moisturiser containing emollients like liquid paraffin, shea butter etc and humectant like glycerine or dimethicone can help preserve moisture in the skin and prevent water loss. Fungal infections like athletes foot and ring worm also increases in the monsoons because of the humidity and sweat accumulation especially in skin folds. This leads to itching which is uncontrollable at times and formation of a red ring like rashes. Wearing light coloured loose garments, having twice daily showers and using absorbent powders can help prevent the infection but a dermatologist visit is a must for proper treatment.”

Due to rise in the insect population during monsoons, especially mosquitoes, allergic reactions mimicking hives courtesy the insect bites, increase substantially during the monsoons especially in young children. Dr Raashi Mehta advised, “Covering exposed body areas, applying repellants and sleeping in mosquito nets helps prevent such allergies. Also due to contamination of foods and increase in viral infections, allergies and skin hives are commonly seen. Eating home cooked meals and avoiding crowded places helps prevent such infections.”

Dr Banani Choudhury, Consultant Dermatologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said, “The monsoons are especially harsh on people with oily skin. This type of skin may experience an outbreak of red and raised bumps. It is common to have itchy, watery eyes that become overly dry, as well as sore. The season promotes the growth of bacteria on blackheads, transforming them into full-fledged inflamed acne. During monsoons especially, one tends to get skin allergies and fungal infections in covers like underarms, groins, and buttock area and it is important to meet a dermatologist to treat these as this may lead to chronic infections.”

She recommended, “For the face use a medical-grade cleaner that is both gentle and effective and at all times, avoid touching your face. Wear minimal makeup and avoid using heavy hair products because they allow germs to easily stick to your skin causing infections or various bacteria. Wear loose-fitting clothing that allows air to pass through and always take a hot water shower on returning home followed by applying powder to your body. Monsoon season is an excellent time to use a dehumidifier to remove dampness from the home. Additionally, use cotton bedding and replace it every few days. In this season Using a micellar water on face either spray form or lotion form twice a day helps to remove the sticky feeling on face and reduce oiliness. Glycolic/salicylic acid based facial wipes can be used once a day too to serve the same purpose.”