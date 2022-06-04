Beauty tips to achieve the no-makeup makeup look this summer

If there is one makeup look that looks great on all skin tone or all skin types without the help of a makeup artist or a beauty guru, it has to be the no-makeup makeup look which essentially requires a little bit of makeup and beauty efforts to get that effortless look while seeming natural like no makeup is involved. While it's fun to get dolled up with a full face of foundation and bright or bold red lips on special occasions to ooze oomph, there are times when you just want to look and feel your best and that's when a no-makeup makeup look can save the day!

According to Manasa Garemella, Co-Founder, kindlife, the key to nailing a no-makeup makeup look is to hydrate your skin. She advised, “Start with putting a generous amount of moisturizer and let it soak in. The skin needs to be well moisturized to nail that look. To begin with, prep your skin with an illuminating or a hydrating primer. According to me, ditch the foundation for this look but one can surely use a lightweight foundation with minimal layering.”

She added, “Use concealer to strategically cover those blemishes and achieve an even-toned glow. Apply a generous amount of blush of your choice to make those cheekbones look more prominent. End it with a glossy nude or pink lip tint and use the same shade for your eyes as well and you have your natural-looking no-makeup-makeup look!”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Jayati Goel, Founder of Hanoor, listed 5 tips to achieve the no-makeup makeup look this summer:

1. Use a face mist - Before applying the moisturizer and serum, you can use a facial mist for smooth and fresh skin.

2. Vitamins-infused products are recommended - Vitamins offer a variety of benefits for your skin. They can brighten your skin and smooth wrinkles and fine lines. They also treat hyperpigmentation and combat acne and other problems. Vitamin C can protect your skin and treat dark spots.

3. Antioxidants can do wonders - Antioxidants protect your skin from the effects of environmental stresses and the damage caused by free radicals. In summer, the skin is exposed to UV radiation. Other antioxidants, like azelaic and kojic acids, can help lighten dark spots that result from sunburn.

4. Cleanse regularly - A gentle scrubber can remove dead skin cells and dirt from the pores. It can help improve blood circulation. Scrub your chest, upper lip, and neck region while exfoliating. Make sure you're gentle when scrubbing. In the wrong way, you could result in bruised skin.

5. Utilize toners and moisturizers - Your skin requires the best treatment in this hot and humid climate. Use an oil-based serum and specific moisturizers to maintain your skin's hydration. The open pores will receive an additional dose of nutrition. Your skin will be grateful.

To achieve a no-makeup look in just 5 minutes, Pooja Nagdev, Founder of Inatur, spilled the beans from tips on how to achieve it to the best no-makeup makeup look products for your beauty bag:

1. Get your skin ready - You'll need a good skincare routine to pull off a no-makeup makeup look. Apply a blurring primer after cleansing, toning, and moisturizing your skin to visibly reduce large pores and create a smooth and even base. Choose a dewy or mattifying primer to give your skin a soft and smooth appearance, depending on your skin type.

2. Ditch foundation - I recommend skipping the foundation for a quick and easy no-makeup look. Look for a no-makeup makeup foundation with sheer to light coverage if you still want to add a light layer of face makeup. Allow your skin's texture to shine through and keep your complexion looking natural.

3. Correctly conceal - The key to a flawless no-makeup look is strategically concealing blemishes and brightening your complexion with concealer. To begin, apply a spot concealer to your blemishes and dark spots with a small, flat brush. Then, for a natural look, dab a small amount of concealer under your eyes and blend it in with your fingers. To set everything in place, lightly dust some setting powder on your T-zone and under your eyes.

4. Make your cheeks pop with colour - Apply a teeny-tiny amount of blush to the apples of your cheeks for a natural flush. Apply a light layer of a warm-toned blush across your nose as well if you want your no-makeup makeup to give you a sun-kissed complexion.

5. Make your face glow - When it comes to an au naturel look, shimmery highlighters are a no-no. A liquid highlighter or strobing cream is a must-have no-makeup makeup item for your vanity. The quickest way to give your complexion a glow is to apply a touch of highlighter to the high points of your face. You can also combine the highlighter with your primer to achieve a dewy complexion and a natural-looking glow from within.

6. Be gentle with your eyes - Keep your eyes simple and almost bare for no-makeup makeup eyes. On your eyelids, apply a pink or cream eyeshadow shade and blend it in with your fingers. Then, on your waterline, use brown eyeliner to define your eyes without going overboard. Curl your lashes with a curling mascara to add volume without looking like you're wearing falsies. Fill in your brows with an eyebrow pencil to make them appear fuller and complete your eye makeup.

7. Aim for the look "My Lips But Better" - Lip colour is the final step in your no-makeup makeup look. Apply a cream lipstick in a shade that is as close to your natural lip colour as possible to keep your lip makeup soft. To add a sheen and hydrate your lips, finish with lip balm.

8. Remove the mist - Even if you don't have a lot of products to set in place, a few spritzes of your favourite setting spray will give your complexion a refreshing boost. Makeup setting sprays are also great for a quick pick-me-up during the day when your tired skin needs a boost.

Pooja Nagdev suggested some pointers on how to properly apply no-makeup makeup:

1. Use your fingers to blend the product into your skin as much as possible for a soft, blurred effect. When applying foundation, use a makeup sponge to keep the coverage to a minimum.

2. Avoid using bright colours on your eyes and lips.

3. While a light dusting of shimmer on the eyelids is acceptable, a no-makeup makeup look is not the time to use glittery eyeshadows.

4. If lipsticks aren't your thing, try a tinted lip balm to give your lips a glossy sheen without the tackiness of a lip gloss.