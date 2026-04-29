Do you really need a 10-step skincare routine? Here’s a simple routine that actually works

Swagatika said, "Skincare hasn’t necessarily become more effective over the years; it has become more complicated. What was once a simple, intuitive routine has evolved into multi-step regimens driven by trends, algorithms, and global beauty influences. While awareness has improved, clarity hasn’t kept pace.”

Skincare has become a trend more than a necessity. With social media promoting 5-step, 7-step, and even 10-step skincare routines, it begs the question: are they truly necessary? Driven by the promise of results, people often follow these routines out of obligation and end up regretting it. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Swagatika Das, CEO and co-founder, Nat Habit, decoded the reality behind these several steps in the skincare routine .

Do we really need 10-step skincare regimens? Swagatika highlighted that good skincare is not built on the number of steps, but on how well those steps align with what the skin actually needs. Skin is a functional, self-regulating organ. It responds best to consistency, balance, and ingredients that support its natural barrier, not overwhelm it.

According to Swagatika, one of the most common mistakes today is layering multiple products without understanding compatibility or necessity. More steps don’t always mean better results; often, they lead to confusion, sensitivity, and overcorrection.

What to do? Swagatika recommends that a well-designed routine, in most cases, can be distilled down to three or four essential steps.

Cleansing is foundational, not just to remove visible dirt, but to clear buildup, excess oil, and environmental residue that can disrupt the skin barrier. This is followed by targeted nourishment, where formulations are chosen based on specific concerns such as dryness, acne, or sensitivity. Hydration plays a critical role in maintaining skin resilience and repair, while protection, particularly from sun exposure, is essential for long-term skin health.

How did this trend appear? Swagatika explained that what has changed is not the skin’s need for more products, but the consumer’s exposure to more information. Today’s consumers are more ingredient-aware than ever before, but awareness without understanding often leads to overconsumption.

“A simplified routine, when done right, is not a compromise; it is a more intelligent approach. It allows the skin to adapt, strengthen, and function as it is designed to. Because effective skincare is not about doing more. It is about doing what truly works and knowing why it works,” said Swagatika.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.