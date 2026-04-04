Double cleansing required this summer? Dermatologists explain if it's really necessary

Skincare needs to be tweaked with the seasons, helping your skin cope with the challenges the weather throws at it. In summer, that means dealing with excessive heat, profuse sweating, and overall harsh conditions that can easily disturb your skin's balance. This is why the routine adapts to the season's demands, instead of sticking to the same standard one.



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One skincare practice that has gained attention is double cleansing, a two-step method designed to thoroughly clean the skin. But is it really necessary or just another hype? We asked dermatologists to decode this trend.

What is double cleansing? First, let's understand what double cleansing is. Cleansing is essentially the first step in any skincare routine, where you thoroughly clean the face to remove impurities before moving on to other steps.



The reason why double cleansing is in the spotlight is that summer brings heat, sweat and excess oil, which can trap impurities, demanding a thorough cleanse.

Dr Anika Goel, dermatologist and founder at Soul Derma Clinic, explained what double cleansing is. “The first step involves an oil-based cleanser, which helps dissolve oil-based impurities like sebum and SPF. This is followed by a water-based cleanser that removes sweat, dirt, and any remaining residue.”

She further emphasised that choosing the right products is key, lightweight oils or balms for the first cleanse, followed by a gentle face wash suited to your skin type, whether gel-based for oily skin or hydrating formulas for dry and sensitive skin.