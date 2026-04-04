Double cleansing required this summer? Dermatologists explain if it's really necessary
Learn from experts if you need to add two steps to cleansing in your skincare routine.
Skincare needs to be tweaked with the seasons, helping your skin cope with the challenges the weather throws at it. In summer, that means dealing with excessive heat, profuse sweating, and overall harsh conditions that can easily disturb your skin's balance. This is why the routine adapts to the season's demands, instead of sticking to the same standard one.
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One skincare practice that has gained attention is double cleansing, a two-step method designed to thoroughly clean the skin. But is it really necessary or just another hype? We asked dermatologists to decode this trend.
What is double cleansing?
First, let's understand what double cleansing is. Cleansing is essentially the first step in any skincare routine, where you thoroughly clean the face to remove impurities before moving on to other steps.
The reason why double cleansing is in the spotlight is that summer brings heat, sweat and excess oil, which can trap impurities, demanding a thorough cleanse.
Dr Anika Goel, dermatologist and founder at Soul Derma Clinic, explained what double cleansing is. “The first step involves an oil-based cleanser, which helps dissolve oil-based impurities like sebum and SPF. This is followed by a water-based cleanser that removes sweat, dirt, and any remaining residue.”
She further emphasised that choosing the right products is key, lightweight oils or balms for the first cleanse, followed by a gentle face wash suited to your skin type, whether gel-based for oily skin or hydrating formulas for dry and sensitive skin.
Is it necessary in summers?
But the question remains, is it necessary or just another step added to an already stacked skincare routine? Does your cleansing really need extra steps now? Dr Akshita Bhan, skin & aesthetic expert at Studio 1915 Luxury Aesthetic Clinic, however, assured that double cleansing can be particularly useful during the summer months.
“With increased sweating, oil production, and regular use of sunscreen, there is a higher chance of pore congestion if the skin isn’t cleansed properly,” she reasoned.
But there's a catch. Dr Bhan cautioned that double cleansing is not for everyone. People with dry or sensitive skin, or those who don't use heavy products, may not need to double-clean daily. In fact, over-cleansing can disturb their skin barrier, causing irritation or dehydration.
How to add to skincare?
Both experts agreed that if incorporated, double cleansing should be limited to the nighttime routine and done using gentle, non-comedogenic products. Ingredients like niacinamide, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid can help maintain hydration and support the skin barrier.
Ultimately, the decision to double cleanse should depend on your skin type, lifestyle, and daily exposure- making it a flexible step rather than a fixed rule.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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