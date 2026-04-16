Too lazy for a 10-step skincare routine? Here's a quick 3-step routine you shouldn't ignore

We all dream of clear and spotless skin, but maintaining that glass-like glow requires work. Especially on a hectic day after meeting tight deadlines or a busy schedule, indulging in a 10-step skincare routine feels like a hassle. As a beauty writer myself, I at times feel too tired doing my 10-step nighttime skincare routine. In fact, after a busy day at work, all I wish is to fall asleep on the bed. But that's probably one of the biggest skincare mistakes we all often make. The 3-step skincare routine no one told you about (Unsplash) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

That's when I looked for a quick 3-step skincare routine for lazy people like me. Cosmetologist Archana Mayekar, Founder, Archana Wellness Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “On nights when you’re too tired to follow a long routine, I always recommend keeping it simple but effective. A 3-step routine is more than enough, if done right."

According to Dr Mayekar, the three steps include Cleansing, Treating and Moisturising (CTM). So, here is what you need to know about this 3-step skincare or the CTM routine.

Dr Mayekar says, “First, cleanse your skin thoroughly to remove makeup, sunscreen, and impurities. This is non-negotiable. Second, use a targeted treatment like a gentle serum with ingredients suited to your skin concern, whether it’s hydration, acne, or repair. Finally, lock it in with a good moisturiser to support the skin barrier overnight”.

The 3-step skincare routine: Here is the detailed version of the 3-step skincare routine for you.

Cleansing: The first step is cleansing. Throughout the day, your skin collects dirt, oil, sweat, and pollutants. And after your entire day, you need to cleanse your face with a good cleaner. A gentle cleanser helps remove these impurities and prevents clogged pores and breakouts. It is important to choose a cleanser suitable for your skin type. For instance, gel cleansers work well for oily skin, while cream-based cleansers are better for dry or sensitive skin. Cleansing twice a day, in the morning and before bed, keeps your skin fresh and clean.

Check out some gentle cleansers