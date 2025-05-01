Dermatologist shares how to pick moisturiser based on where you live and your skin type for best results

Dr Danny Guo, a dermatologist took to Instagram on April 17 to share a video on how to pick a moisturiser that suits you best. He said in the video that by considering your skin type, climate, and specific skin concerns, you can choose a moisturiser that provides the right amount of hydration and protection for your skin. Also read | Worried about dry, oily or acne-prone skin in summer? Don't miss this skincare guide tailored to different skin types Choose a moisturizer that addresses your specific skin concerns. (Freepik)

From gels that are lightweight, non-greasy, and perfect for oily skin or humid climates to ointments, which are thicker and more occlusive, often used for severely dry skin or skin conditions like eczema, Dr Gua shared different product types and when to use them.

What are the different types of moisturisers?

Dr Gua said, “First, we need to understand the six thickness categories of moisturisers – water-based, gels, lotions, creams, balms and ointments – going from the lightest to the thickest. In general, the thicker it is, the lower the water content, but the more it prevents water loss from your skin. Contrary to popular belief, having more water in the formulation does not lead to more skin hydration. Moisturisers work by improving the skin barrier and preventing water loss because the majority of the water in your skin comes from your blood and not from the environment.”

How to pick a moisturiser?

Dr Gua added, “So, we will number the lightest type, water-based, no. 1 and the thickest type, ointment, no. 6. Try to follow along.”

He said:

⦿ If you have dry, sensitive skin, pick 4 ( creams) or 5 (balms).

⦿ If you have oily skin, pick 2 (gels) or 3 (lotions).

⦿ If you live in a hot area, drop your number by 1.

⦿ If you live in a cold area, increase your number by 1.

⦿ If you live in an area with hard water, increase your number by 1.

⦿ If you are using a retinoid, increase your number by 1.

⦿ If you have eczema, increase your number by 1.

He wrote in his caption, “Skincare is nuanced but not difficult. If you learn the reasoning behind why dermatologists recommend certain things, then you should be able to make those informed choices as well, so let’s start with how to choose a moisturiser.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.