Micellar water is a perfect makeup remover for sensitive skin, says expert: 7 picks to swap your cleanser right away
Micellar water are herbal infused water which is the best way to get rid of makeup traces and dirt.
Celebrity skincare and beauty routines are view-stealers on social media platforms. From sharing their thoughts on minimal makeup looks or their nighttime skincare routines, they share it all. One habit all of them swear by is removing their makeup before hitting the bed. Unlike traditional cleansers, micellar water works without harsh rubbing and usually does not require rinsing, making it a convenient option for quick and effective cleansing.
Micellar water is herb-infused water that effectively removes makeup, dirt, and pollution and gives you clean and clear skin, that too without being harsh on your skin. Dermatologist Dr Harsimran Kaur at New Delhi-based Kaya Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “Micellar water contains tiny cleansing molecules called micelles that attract and lift away impurities from the skin’s surface. This allows the product to clean the skin without disrupting its natural moisture barrier, making it suitable for sensitive skin types”.
Micellar water also removes makeup easily, including light foundation, sunscreen, and eye makeup. Because it works without the need for heavy scrubbing.
What are the benefits of micellar water?
Gently removes makeup: Micellar water easily removes makeup, including light foundation, sunscreen, and eye makeup, without rubbing the skin too much.
Cleans dirt and oil: The micelles act like magnets that pull out dirt, oil, and impurities from the pores, leaving the skin clean and refreshed.
Hydrates the skin: Many micellar waters contain hydrating ingredients like glycerin, which helps keep the skin soft and moisturised while cleansing.
Suitable for sensitive skin: Since it is usually alcohol-free and gentle, micellar water is often safe for people with sensitive skin or conditions like rosacea.
No rinsing required: One of the biggest advantages is convenience. You can apply it with a cotton pad and wipe your face—no water needed.
Lightweight: Unlike harsh cleansers, micellar water doesn’t strip the skin’s natural oils, helping maintain the skin barrier.
Easily portable: It’s perfect for quick cleansing when travelling, after the gym, or when you don’t have time for a full face wash.
Best Micellar water products in India
This HT Shop Now curated list of the top micellar water options in India, is based on customer reviews and ratings (4-plus ratings) on Amazon India, and how well they sell on the platform.
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water gently removes makeup, dirt, and excess oil in one easy step. Its micellar technology attracts impurities like a magnet, leaving skin clean, refreshed, and comfortable without harsh rubbing. This micellar water is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The formula requires no rinsing and helps maintain the skin’s natural balance. Many customers say these wipes remove waterproof makeup effectively while feeling lightweight and non-sticky.
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Daily Soothing Cleanser uses dermatological micellar technology to gently cleanse and remove makeup while respecting the skin’s natural barrier. Designed especially for sensitive skin, this micellar water helps soothe irritation and maintain optimal skin balance. Its lightweight formula cleanses the face and eyes without leaving residue or causing dryness. Users often highlight that it feels gentle, even on reactive skin, and effectively removes makeup while keeping skin calm, soft, and comfortable.
Uriage Thermal Micellar Water combines micellar cleansing technology with soothing your skin. It gently removes impurities, makeup, and excess oil. These wipes cleanse the face and eyes without harsh rubbing and work well for daily skincare routines. Customers frequently say the formula feels refreshing and lightweight on the skin. Many reviews also mention that it leaves skin clean and soft while providing a pleasant, calming sensation after use.
Lakme Micellar Water offers a simple and effective way to remove makeup, dirt, and pollution from the skin. The gentle micellar formula attracts impurities while leaving skin clean and refreshed without heavy rubbing. This micellar water is suitable for everyday use; it helps simplify cleansing routines and works well for quick makeup removal. Users appreciate its lightweight feel and convenient application. Many customers say it easily removes daily makeup and leaves their skin feeling fresh, making it a reliable addition to their skincare routine.
Swiss Beauty Bi-Phased Micellar Face Cleansing Water combines micellar cleansing technology with a dual-phase formula designed to remove stubborn and waterproof makeup. The oil and water layers work together to dissolve impurities while leaving skin feeling clean and refreshed. Suitable for face, eyes, and lips, the formula cleanses effectively without excessive rubbing. Customers often say it removes long-lasting makeup quickly and efficiently. Many reviews also highlight that it feels gentle on the skin while providing thorough cleansing.
Dermafique Micellar Water gently lifts away makeup, dirt, and pollutants using advanced micellar technology. Its formula cleanses skin effectively while helping maintain hydration and comfort. This micellar water is suitable for daily use and works well on the face and eyes without leaving residue. Its lightweight texture refreshes the skin and simplifies makeup removal routines. Many users appreciate how easily it removes light makeup and impurities. Customer feedback frequently mentions that the formula feels mild and leaves the skin clean, soft, and balanced.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Triple Micellar Water cleanses, hydrates, and removes makeup in a single step. Infused with hyaluronic acid, this micellar water helps replenish moisture while micelles lift away dirt, oil, and impurities. This lightweight cleanser leaves skin feeling fresh and hydrated without requiring rinsing. It is suitable for daily skincare routines and works well for face and eye makeup removal. Customers often praise its refreshing feel and highlight that it removes makeup effectively while keeping skin soft and hydrated.
La Roche-Posay Micellar Cleansing Water gently cleanses the skin while removing makeup, dirt, and excess oil. It uses micellar technology and soothing thermal spring water to refresh and purify the skin without disrupting its natural balance. Suitable for sensitive skin, it cleanses the face and eyes while leaving a comfortable, non-sticky finish. Customers frequently say it feels extremely gentle and effective. Many reviews highlight that it removes makeup well and leaves skin clean, calm, and refreshed.
