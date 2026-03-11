Micellar water is a perfect makeup remover for sensitive skin, says expert: 7 picks to swap your cleanser right away

Celebrity skincare and beauty routines are view-stealers on social media platforms. From sharing their thoughts on minimal makeup looks or their nighttime skincare routines, they share it all. One habit all of them swear by is removing their makeup before hitting the bed. Unlike traditional cleansers, micellar water works without harsh rubbing and usually does not require rinsing, making it a convenient option for quick and effective cleansing. Trust micellar water for effectively removing dirt and makeup (Freepik)

Micellar water is herb-infused water that effectively removes makeup, dirt, and pollution and gives you clean and clear skin, that too without being harsh on your skin. Dermatologist Dr Harsimran Kaur at New Delhi-based Kaya Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “Micellar water contains tiny cleansing molecules called micelles that attract and lift away impurities from the skin’s surface. This allows the product to clean the skin without disrupting its natural moisture barrier, making it suitable for sensitive skin types”.

Micellar water also removes makeup easily, including light foundation, sunscreen, and eye makeup. Because it works without the need for heavy scrubbing.

Cleans dirt and oil: The micelles act like magnets that pull out dirt, oil, and impurities from the pores, leaving the skin clean and refreshed.

Hydrates the skin: Many micellar waters contain hydrating ingredients like glycerin, which helps keep the skin soft and moisturised while cleansing.

Suitable for sensitive skin: Since it is usually alcohol-free and gentle, micellar water is often safe for people with sensitive skin or conditions like rosacea.

No rinsing required: One of the biggest advantages is convenience. You can apply it with a cotton pad and wipe your face—no water needed.

Lightweight: Unlike harsh cleansers, micellar water doesn’t strip the skin’s natural oils, helping maintain the skin barrier.

Easily portable: It’s perfect for quick cleansing when travelling, after the gym, or when you don’t have time for a full face wash.