Does kombucha really improve digestion and gut health? Gastroenterologist reveals

Although such components have attracted scientists' attention and are being studied, the effectiveness of this drink in improving digestive processes in the human body has not yet been scientifically proven, Dr Shinde highlighted.

To understand, HT Lifestyle contacted Dr Kiran Shinde, a consultant - gastroenterology, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune. The gastroenterologist explained that kombucha is an alcoholic tea beverage containing various components, such as organic acids, antioxidants, and sometimes even living organisms.

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There are several remedies found in our kitchen that we use to treat digestive ailments. One of them is drinking kombucha , which has gained popularity recently for its many reported benefits, including supporting digestive function. So much so that people have even started making it at home. But the question arises, does kombucha really help?

Fermentation produces probiotics such as helpful bacteria and yeast. According to Dr Shinde, probiotics are known to help maintain the proper function of the gut microbiome, which is crucial for the entire gastrointestinal tract.

“Still, the content of probiotics in kombucha can greatly differ from brand to brand and from batch to batch. In addition, unlike clinically tested and well-studied probiotics, kombucha cannot be considered a standardised product,” Dr Shinde added.

Are the effects of kombucha real? So, why do some people claim to experience alleviation in the condition of bloating and other gastrointestinal disturbances after adding kombucha to their diet?

Dr Shinde stresses that the effects remain largely hearsay at this point, and much more research is needed before we can conclusively state that drinking kombucha helps to address gastrointestinal problems.

He adds, “One more thing worth mentioning is that overconsumption may cause some gastrointestinal disturbances in susceptible people because of the acidic and carbonated nature of the beverage.”

However, he notes that moderate intake of commercially produced kombucha is safe for most healthy adults and can serve as one component of a healthy, balanced diet. Nevertheless, it cannot replace scientifically proven methods for promoting gut health, including high-fibre diets, plenty of water, regular exercise, and scientifically proven probiotics and prebiotics.

Therefore, he warns that people with weakened immunity, specific gastrointestinal conditions, or allergies to fermented foods should consult their healthcare provider before including kombucha in their diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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