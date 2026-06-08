AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 6 reasons for the rise in colon cancer cases in young women in their 30s

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, is breaking down the alarming rise of colon cancer among young women. In an Instagram video shared on June 7, he explains how modern dietary and lifestyle habits – combined with the tendency to overlook early warning signs – may be contributing to the growing number of cases.

The challenge is that colon cancer can develop quietly for years, with early symptoms often mistaken for common digestive complaints or menstrual issues . Recognising these warning signs and seeking timely medical attention can play a crucial role in early detection and better outcomes.

Colon cancer , once considered a disease that primarily affected older adults, is increasingly being diagnosed in younger people, with women emerging as a particularly concerning group. While routine screening is typically recommended from age 45 onwards, a growing number of cases are now being detected in people in their 30s.

Symptoms are dismissed as “just period pain” or IBS According to Dr Sethi, symptoms of colon cancer, such as cramping, bloating, and changes in bowel habits, are often dismissed as IBS, digestive issues, or menstrual pain. Meanwhile, the cancer can continue to grow silently, which is why many cases are only detected at advanced stages.

He highlights, “Cramping, bloating, and bowel changes in younger women get written off for years – and colon cancer grows silently the entire time. Three in four early-age diagnoses are already at an advanced stage when finally caught.”

Ultra-processed food consumption has exploded in this generation Dr Sethi also points to the growing consumption of ultra-processed foods as a factor contributing to rising colon cancer rates. Replacing home-cooked, whole foods with diets high in ultra-processed snacks can reduce gut microbiome diversity and promote chronic inflammation in the colon – conditions that may help drive the development of cancer.

The gastroenterologist notes, “Highly processed diets destroy microbiome diversity and drive the chronic colon inflammation that creates conditions for cancer to develop. Early-onset colorectal cancer rates have risen nearly three percent per year since 2013.”

Fibre intake in younger women is at an all-time low The gastroenterologist also highlights alarmingly low fibre intake, particularly among women, noting that many fail to consume even half of the recommended daily amount. This lack of fibre can disrupt the balance of beneficial gut bacteria, negatively affecting colon health and potentially increasing the risk of colon cancer over time.

Dr Sethi notes, “The average American woman gets just 15g of fibre a day – 40 percent below the recommended 25 g her colon bacteria actually need. That gap is showing up in procedure rooms across the country.”

Chronic stress affects today’s women more According to Dr Sethi, chronic stress is affecting younger women at unprecedented levels. Persistently elevated cortisol levels can fuel inflammation in the gut, disrupt the balance of the microbiome, and accelerate cellular damage to the colon lining, potentially contributing to a higher risk of colon cancer.

He explains, “Chronic stress is hitting younger women harder than any previous generation. Sustained cortisol elevation drives gut inflammation, disrupts the microbiome, and accelerates cellular damage in the colon lining. Colorectal cancer is now the number one cancer killer in adults under 50.”

Cancer doesn’t wait till you’re 45 While most health guidelines recommend beginning routine colon cancer screening at age 45, the disease does not always wait until then. An increasing number of women are being diagnosed in their 30s, often because early warning signs are overlooked or mistaken for less serious conditions. As a result, many of these cases are only detected at more advanced stages, when the cancer has already had time to progress.

Dr Sethi highlights, “Screening doesn’t start until 45 – but cancer doesn’t wait. Women in their 30s are being diagnosed with advanced colon cancer because nobody told them to watch for early signs and nobody ordered the right tests. One in five colon cancer diagnoses now occurs under age 55.”

Warning signs are ignored The gastroenterologist emphasises that warning signs are often present long before a diagnosis is made, but many people fail to recognise or act on them. Symptoms such as unexplained fatigue, iron deficiency, and persistent changes in bowel habits should not be dismissed, as they can all be potential indicators of colorectal cancer and warrant medical attention.

Dr Sethi notes, “The warning signs are there - but nobody is talking about them. Unexplained fatigue, iron deficiency with no clear cause, persistent bowel habit changes – these are the signals that are missed in younger women every single day. This is not rare anymore. I am seeing it in my procedure room with increasing frequency…and it should not be happening at this age.”

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