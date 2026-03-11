Gastroenterologist warns ‘stop taking antibiotics for sore throat and cold’ because they damage gut, increase IBS risk
Dr Vatsya cautions that using antibiotics for sore throats can harm gut health and lead to antibiotic resistance, emphasising most resolve naturally.
The over-the-counter drugs that we easily consume for common ailments without thinking twice might be doing us more harm than good. Drugs like Azithromycin, used for sore throat and cold, can increase the risk of irritable bowel syndrome, destroy beneficial gut bacteria, and contribute to global antibiotic resistance.
In a video shared on March 9 by Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10 years of experience at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, cautioned against the common mistake of using azithromycin to treat a sore throat, as most respiratory infections are caused by viruses.
Antibiotic misuse in India
According to Dr Shubham Vatsya, Azithromycin has quietly become the go-to pill for every sore throat and cold. The gastroenterologist notes that the problem is simple: most sore throats and upper respiratory infections are viral, and antibiotics do not work against viruses. Instead, he highlights that the unnecessary use of antibiotics damages the gut microbiome, increases the risk of post-infectious IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome), and contributes to the growing global crisis of antibiotic resistance.
Cautioning patients against self-medicating with pills that do more harm than good for a standard viral infection, the gastroenterologist further noted, “Recovery from viral infections usually happens naturally with supportive care. Antibiotics should only be taken when clearly indicated by a doctor, not as a shortcut to faster relief.”
Don't take antibiotics for a sore throat
Highlighting that more upper respiratory tract infections are viral, Dr Vatsya noted, “You have a sore throat and took Azithromycin. If you think you're very smart, let me tell you, you're not smart at all. Azithromycin is an antibiotic that kills bacteria. 99% of sore throats and upper respiratory tract infections are viral, and antibiotics like Azithromycin don't kill viruses at all.”
According to him, these medicines kill bacteria inside your body. “If you take Azithromycin, you won't recover quickly, but the good bacteria in your gut microbiome will definitely die. Your risk of post-traumatic IBS increases, and the risk of antibiotic resistance increases,” he added.
Lastly, he noted that if you have a viral infection and your sore throat is due to it, consult your doctor. He further suggested, "In most cases, self-recovery occurs. You should simply take steam baths and gargle with warm water. You may be given probiotics in many cases. But don't go to the doctor and tell him to give you some ‘strong medicine’."
“Strong medicine isn't smart medicine. Please stop popping antibiotic pills. Taking antibiotics is very harmful for you,” Dr Vatsya warned.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
