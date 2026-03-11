Can Ozempic usage hurt kidneys? Nephrologist shares why it happens and warning signs: ‘Symptoms like nausea, vomiting…’

The craze for weight loss often leads to oversights that many fail to notice in the pursuit of the ‘hot summer body.’ The countdown to the beach season is already on, and with it comes the overwhelming pressure to take shortcuts and make the cut. A sustainable routine requires patience and consistent effort. This means following a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and adhering to proper lifestyle habits like sleeping on time, reducing screen time, and managing stress.



A box of Ozempic made by Novo Nordisk is seen at a pharmacy (REUTERS)

So why may a weight loss journey still derail? The impatient urge to see immediate results distracts people, driving them towards shortcuts. One of these includes weight loss drugs like Ozempic. In fact, Ozempic has been a hot topic for several years now, from celebrities publicly opening up about using it to experts raising alarms about the potential side effects.

With so much critical buzz around it, let's scrutinise one of Ozempic's side effects that surfaces as a serious health concern: its impact on the kidneys. Kidneys work day and night to filter toxins from the blood. The kidney's filtration process is indispensable for overall health.

Adding to the discourse of side effects, Dr Shivangi Solanki, a nephrologist at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, spoke to HT Lifestyle, urging not to casually use these weight loss drugs because of the damaging impact on kidney health. He observed that in urban cities, Ozempic (semaglutide), the drug originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes, is now used off-label for two reasons: rapid weight loss and body sculpting. But this slimming hack, particularly those taking the unsupervised route, is detrimental to health. One may suffer from kidney issues soon.