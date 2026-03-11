Can Ozempic usage hurt kidneys? Nephrologist shares why it happens and warning signs: ‘Symptoms like nausea, vomiting…’
Ozempic consumption, originally meant for diabetic people, is now used for weight loss and is linked to kidney damage.
The craze for weight loss often leads to oversights that many fail to notice in the pursuit of the ‘hot summer body.’ The countdown to the beach season is already on, and with it comes the overwhelming pressure to take shortcuts and make the cut. A sustainable routine requires patience and consistent effort. This means following a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and adhering to proper lifestyle habits like sleeping on time, reducing screen time, and managing stress.
So why may a weight loss journey still derail? The impatient urge to see immediate results distracts people, driving them towards shortcuts. One of these includes weight loss drugs like Ozempic. In fact, Ozempic has been a hot topic for several years now, from celebrities publicly opening up about using it to experts raising alarms about the potential side effects.
With so much critical buzz around it, let's scrutinise one of Ozempic's side effects that surfaces as a serious health concern: its impact on the kidneys. Kidneys work day and night to filter toxins from the blood. The kidney's filtration process is indispensable for overall health.
Adding to the discourse of side effects, Dr Shivangi Solanki, a nephrologist at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, spoke to HT Lifestyle, urging not to casually use these weight loss drugs because of the damaging impact on kidney health. He observed that in urban cities, Ozempic (semaglutide), the drug originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes, is now used off-label for two reasons: rapid weight loss and body sculpting. But this slimming hack, particularly those taking the unsupervised route, is detrimental to health. One may suffer from kidney issues soon.
Severe dehydration
One of the functions of these weight loss drugs is to suppress appetite, but this can disturb hormones and trigger physiological reactions. The nephrologist noted that semaglutide commonly causes side effects such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. These effects can lead to dehydration in a chain-reaction manner. On top of this, many people combine Ozempic use with intense workouts at the gym. This double whammy places a lot of stress on your kidneys.
“Symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea can lead to significant dehydration if not managed properly. When combined with intense gym workouts and inadequate hydration, the chances of developing acute kidney injury (AKI) increase considerably,” the nephrologist shared his concern, suggesting a physiological reaction.
A protein diet, along with weight loss drugs, is also a source of worry. “Many gym-goers consume protein shakes to build muscle while undergoing rapid weight loss. Excess protein increases the workload on the kidneys,” Dr Solanki shared.
Spike in uric acid
As per the nephrologist, in some cases, within a month itself, people using Ozempic can shed 10–12 kilograms in a month. This is disturbing, as normally a body is not supposed to lose such a huge amount in such a short period. What happens then? Dr Solanki disclosed that metabolic balance takes a hit. For the uninformed, it refers to an internal process by which your body converts food and drink to energy.
However, when Ozempic pulls strings for appetite suppression, metabolism's balance is severely disturbed. The doctor explained the aftermath: “It may cause electrolyte disturbances, spikes in uric acid levels, and dehydration of kidney tubules.”
Risk of injury
We asked the doctor what the chances of kidney damage are. “The risk of kidney injury is two to three times higher in aggressive weight-loss situations,” the nephrologist painted a grim picture.
Is there any particular kidney ailment in the picture that may happen because of Ozempic? DrSolanki disclosed it can bechronic kidney disease (CKD), because of thecombinedpressure ofdehydration from weight loss drugs, high protein intake, and painkillers for gym recovery. The National Kidney Foundation explained that CKD also increases stroke and heart disease risk.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
