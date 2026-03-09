Gastroenterologist answers 10 common questions about eating oats: Are oats good for weight loss or better than rice?
Oats are a popular cereal that comes in many varieties. Dr Manickam answers pressing questions about it to help us choose well and add to the diet.
Oats are a popular choice for a healthy breakfast across the globe and are increasingly making their presence felt in desi households. As more and more people start to consider healthy eating, their popularity is only expected to rise.
Understandably, food brands have all come out with their own offerings of the cereal that include both low and high-processed versions. While rolled and steel-cut oats are examples of the former, the latter includes instant and flavoured oats.
To help us choose the one that is best for our dietary needs, US board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam took to Instagram on March 8 and answered 10 common questions about oats.
They are presented as follows:
1. Are oats good for weight loss?
Yes, according to Dr Manickam. Oats have high fibre content, which keeps an individual full longer and reduces overeating.
2. Do oats reduce cholesterol?
Yes, oats contain soluble fibre that helps lower LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, which is commonly known as bad cholesterol, explained Dr Manickam.
3. Are oats good for diabetes?
Dr Manickam shared that plain oats, in controlled portions, are good for diabetic patients as they have a low to moderate glycemic load. However, it is better to always combine them with some protein.
4. Are instant oats unhealthy?
While instant oats are not an unhealthy food as such, they are less filling and more processed, noted Dr Manickam. It is always better to choose plain oats and not ones with added sugars like instant oats.
5. Can one eat oats every day?
According to Dr Manickam, daily consumption of oats is safe and beneficial for most people.
6. Are oats better than rice?
Oats have greater fibre content than rice, and they keep an individual full for much longer, stated Dr Manickam. However, a person can also opt for rice depending on their meal balance, he added.
7. Do oats cause bloating?
Oats may cause bloating if they are suddenly introduced into the diet. It is better to gradually increase the intake and drink plenty of water along with it.
8. Are oats good before a workout?
Oats are a good pre-workout meal as they provide steady energy over an extended period of time.
9. What is the healthiest way to eat oats?
The healthiest varieties of oats are plain, rolled or steel-cut, and the best way to consume them is with nuts, seeds, fruits, and proteins.
10. Which is better: rolled or steel-cut oats?
According to Dr Manickam, both rolled and steel-cut oats have their own benefits. Rolled oats cook faster when boiled, are easier on the gut, and are more flexible. On the other hand, steel-cut oats keep one full for longer and are better at controlling sugar release.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
