Gastroenterologist answers 10 common questions about eating oats: Are oats good for weight loss or better than rice?

Oats are a popular choice for a healthy breakfast across the globe and are increasingly making their presence felt in desi households. As more and more people start to consider healthy eating, their popularity is only expected to rise. Pairing oats with fruit and nuts increases its health benefits. (Unsplash)

Understandably, food brands have all come out with their own offerings of the cereal that include both low and high-processed versions. While rolled and steel-cut oats are examples of the former, the latter includes instant and flavoured oats.

To help us choose the one that is best for our dietary needs, US board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam took to Instagram on March 8 and answered 10 common questions about oats.

They are presented as follows: