AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist ranks 8 snacks based on fibre content: popcorn, trail mix, dark chocolate, and more

However, consuming snacks that are rich in fibre is always an easy fix when in doubt, as not many people meet the daily fibre requirements. Taking to Instagram on March 2, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, ranked eight snacks based on their fibre content to help us make the right choice.

Snacks often cause major concern for the fitness enthusiasts among us who prefer to count their macros. While meals are easier to plan based on dietary needs, the nature of snacks, being a bridge between meals, makes it difficult to balance accordingly.

Snacks ranked by fibre content 1.⁠ ⁠Dry-roasted edamame: The best snacking option when it comes to fibre intake, one standard serving of dry-roasted edamame contains approximately seven to eight grams of fibre

2. Roasted chickpeas: Each serving of roasted chickpeas provides about five to six grams of fibre

3. ⁠Apple with nut butter: One of the healthiest options, apples with nut butter have four to five grams of fibre in each serving

4. Trail mix with nuts and seeds: One serving of trail mix contains about three to four grams of fibre

5. Almonds: One serving of almonds has around 3.5 grams of fibre

6. Air-popped popcorn: One of the healthier popcorn options, one serving has around three to three-and-a-half grams of fibre

7. Pistachios: One serving of pistachios provides around three grams of fibre

8. Dark chocolate (70 to 85 percent): Deliciously indulgent, the snack provides approximately three grams of fibre per serving

Requirement for dietary fibre It is common knowledge that fibre cannot be digested or absorbed by the human body. However, it still forms an essential part of a healthy, balanced diet because of the functions it performs within the human body.

As per the Mayo Clinic website, dietary fibre can be broadly divided into two types: soluble and insoluble.

Soluble fibre dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance in the stomach. It slows down digestion and helps lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Foods rich in soluble fibre include oats, peas, beans, apples, bananas, citrus fruits, and psyllium, among others.

Insoluble fibre does not dissolve in water and adds bulk to the material inside the food pipe. This helps the material move through it. Foods rich in insoluble fibre include whole-wheat flour, wheat bran, nuts, beans, and vegetables like cauliflower, green beans and potatoes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.