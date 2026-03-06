Tip of the day: WHO warns 'take antibiotics only as prescribed to avoid higher medical costs, prolonged hospital stays'
WHO said it is important to combat antimicrobial resistance 💊 as misuse and overuse are making antibiotics less effective, putting modern medicine at risk.
As we move through 2026, the medical community has a clear message that could determine the future of modern surgery and infection control: stop treating antibiotics like over-the-counter quick fixes. Following the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) '10 health tips for 2025' released in December 2024, the spotlight has remained firmly on the escalating crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The directive is simple yet vital: Take antibiotics only as prescribed. Also read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares why you must have probiotics with fibre rich foods after antibiotics for gut health
A threat to modern medicine
According to the WHO, antibiotic resistance is no longer a 'future' problem — it is one of the most significant public health threats of our generation. When bacteria evolve to withstand the drugs designed to kill them, routine procedures like C-sections, joint replacements, and chemotherapy become life-threatening risks.
WHO said: "Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest public health threats in our generation. When antibiotics lose their power, bacterial infections become harder to treat, leading to higher medical costs, prolonged hospital stays, and increased mortality. Antibiotics are losing their power because of misuse and overuse in humans and animals. Make sure you only take antibiotics if prescribed by a qualified health professional. And once prescribed, complete the treatment days as instructed. Never share antibiotics."
Dr Gagan N Jain, a consultant in internal medicine at Hemraj Jain Hospital, described AMR as a ‘silent pandemic’. Speaking on the global impact, Dr Jain told HT Lifestyle in an August 2025 interview that if current trends continue, drug-resistant diseases could claim 10 million lives annually by 2050, as projected by a landmark UN report.
Dr Jain explained: "This occurs when pathogens evolve to resist the drugs designed to kill them, making treatments ineffective. Misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding AMR are fueling the problem."
The evolution of resistance
A common misconception was that antibiotic resistance only affects those who 'overuse' the drugs. However, Dr Jain pointed out that the reality was much more interconnected. Even responsible use created selective pressure. Every time an antibiotic was introduced, it killed susceptible bacteria but might leave behind stronger, resistant strains that then multiply and spread through communities.
He also debunked dangerous 'medical folklore' that persists in many households, such as 'I can stop taking my pills once I feel better' or 'antibiotics are harmless'. Click here to know exactly what he said about these and other myths.
The collective responsibility
The WHO and the physician agree that tackling AMR requires more than just better doctor-patient conversations. It requires a global commitment to hygiene, access to clean water, and strict regulation of antibiotics in both human medicine and agriculture. Dr Jain said, "Antimicrobial resistance is a shared problem. Resistant bacteria can spread within communities and even globally, affecting even those who have never taken antibiotics."
The bottom line: only take antibiotics prescribed by a qualified professional, complete the full course, and never share your medication with others.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
