Can you share leftover antibiotics with family for similar infections? Doctor reveals truth about top 5 misconceptions

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gagan N Jain, consultant internal medicine, Hemraj Jain Hospital shared that while antibiotics are a cornerstone of modern medicine, saving countless lives from bacterial infections, their effectiveness is under threat from a growing global health crisis: antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve to resist the effects of antibiotics, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death.

Antibiotic resistance is a pressing global health crisis, threatening the efficacy of modern medicine and public health systems worldwide. It occurs when bacteria evolve to resist the effects of antibiotics, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death.

Dr Jain said, "This silent pandemic occurs when pathogens evolve to resist the drugs designed to kill them, making treatments ineffective. This poses a serious risk to public health. As per 2019 UN report, drug-resistant diseases could claim 10 million lives annually by 2050 if we fail to act. Misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding AMR could possibly fuel the problem."

Ahead, the doctor debunks some common misconceptions about antibiotics, so you can arm yourself with facts.

Misconception 1: I can stop taking antibiotics once I feel better

Dr Jain said, “This is perhaps the most common and dangerous misconception about antibiotic use. Although you may feel better after a few days of antibiotics, the infection isn’t necessarily eliminated. Stopping the medication midway can lead to the infection not being fully treated, thus leading to more resistant bacteria to multiply. These stronger bacteria can then cause a relapse of the infection, which will be harder to treat with the same antibiotic.”

He added, “Think of it like weeding a garden – if you only pull out the visible weeds, the roots remain, allowing them to grow back stronger. Similarly, stopping the antibiotics before the completion of the full course is like eliminating the weeds, leaving behind the ‘roots’ of the infection – the resistant bacteria. This not only prolongs your illness but also contributes to the development and spread of resistant strains.”

Misconception 2: I can share leftover antibiotics with my family for similar infections

Using leftover antibiotics from a previous prescription or taking antibiotics prescribed for someone else is a significant misconception, as per Dr Jain. “Your doctor has prescribed you the antibiotics for a specific infection, based on the type of infection. Taking the wrong antibiotic or wrong dose can lead to ineffective treatment, side effects and can contribute to antimicrobial resistance. Always consult your doctor for proper diagnosis and prescription.”

Misconception 3: All infections require antibiotics to treat

Dr Jain said, “Many people believe that any infection requires antibiotics. This is simply not true. Many common infections, such as the common cold and flu, are caused by viruses, not bacteria. Antibiotics have no effect on viruses whatsoever. Taking antibiotics for viral infections won't help you recover and can actually contribute to AMR by exposing bacteria in your body to unnecessary drug pressure. Furthermore, antibiotics can sometimes disrupt the delicate balance of your gut microbiome, leading to side effects like diarrhea. It's crucial to remember that antibiotics are a powerful tool that should be reserved for bacterial infections. Your doctor can determine the cause of your infection and prescribe the appropriate treatment.”

Misconception 4: Antibiotics are harmless and have no side effects

According to him, “Many people believe that antibiotics are completely safe and have no side effects. While antibiotics can be life-saving, they can also cause side effects ranging from mild to severe intensity. It's crucial to remember that antibiotics are a powerful tool that should be reserved for bacterial infections. Your doctor can determine the cause of your infection and prescribe the appropriate treatment.”

Misconception 5: I can self-medicate with antibiotics for infections

Dr Jain said, “Self-medication with antibiotics is the major driver of AMR in India. The casual approach to consumption of antibiotics has far-reaching negative consequences. Surprisingly, in India, the self-medication rates range from 8.3 percent to as high as 92 percent, thus further contributing to AMR crisis.”

He added: “Never self-medicate with antibiotics – always trust your healthcare provider to make the right diagnosis and treatment recommendations. Antimicrobial resistance is a shared problem, and its impact extends beyond individual users. Resistant bacteria can spread within communities and even globally, affecting even those who have never taken antibiotics.”

According to Dr Jain, surprisingly, even responsible antibiotic use contributes to the selective pressure that drives resistance. “Every time antibiotics are used, they kill the susceptible bacteria, leaving behind the resistant strains. This is a natural evolutionary process. Therefore, even individuals who use antibiotics correctly can inadvertently contribute to the development of resistance. In essence, AMR is not just about misuse of antibiotics, but also about poor hygiene, self-medication, lack of access to clean water and sanitation and limited access to quality medicines. This highlights the interconnectedness of public health and the importance of collective responsibility in tackling AMR,” he said.

He also said, “The future may seem daunting, but it's not hopeless. By acknowledging the urgency of the situation and taking collective action to tackle AMR, we can mitigate the impact of this silent pandemic of AMR and preserve the efficacy of these antibiotics for generations to come. The time to act is now, before it's too late.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.