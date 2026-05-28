World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Why periods feel more painful during Delhi’s 47°C heatwave

As India faces a brutal heatwave with temperatures touching 47°C in Northern cities like Delhi, most conversations are centred around dehydration and heat exhaustion. But for many women, there’s another struggle that often goes unnoticed: dealing with periods in extreme heat. This World Menstrual Health Day, doctors say the impact of heat on menstrual health deserves more attention. World Menstrual Hygiene Day

Thermal tax on the body Heat does not just make you sweat; it can also make periods feel far more intense. Dr. Geeta Jain, HOD of Gynaecology at Maccure Hospital, explains, “Extreme heat can make periods feel more exhausting, as hormonal changes already affect the body’s temperature regulation. For women with PMOS, heat can worsen fatigue, mood swings and water retention even further.”

Dehydration can also make cramps feel sharper and more painful. “When the body lacks fluids, blood circulation becomes less efficient, muscle tension increases, and the body becomes more sensitive to pain,” says Dr Jain. She adds that heat stress, dehydration and poor sleep may even temporarily affect ovulation and menstrual timing, sometimes leading to early, delayed or skipped cycles.

The hidden cost of the heatwave The heat also makes menstrual hygiene harder to manage. In high humidity, pads can quickly become “moisture traps,” increasing the risk of irritation and bacterial growth. Dr Jain says sanitary pads should ideally be changed every 2–3 hours in extreme heat to help prevent rashes and infections.

That medical necessity significantly increases monthly costs. While a regular winter cycle may require around 10–15 pads costing roughly ₹150, a summer cycle during 47°C heat and heavy humidity may need nearly 30–35 pads, pushing the cost beyond ₹350. Add electrolyte drinks, extra laundry and cooling products, and the summer period tax quickly becomes a real financial burden for many.

Expert approved ways to take care of the body Dr. Rahul Manchanda, Hon. Senior Consultant (Endoscopic Gynecology) at PSRI Hospital, advises women to stay hydrated throughout the day, include electrolyte-rich drinks and cooling foods like cucumber and watermelon, and avoid excess caffeine or salty processed foods. He also recommends loose, breathable clothing, lukewarm showers and proper rest to help the body cope with heat and menstrual symptoms. Women with PCOS should avoid prolonged fasting and maintain stable meal timings during heatwaves.