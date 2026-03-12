Coffee, soda, kombucha: Which one triggers inflammation the most?
Are your daily drinks fueling inflammation? Read on to learn about some commonly consumed drinks that lead to inflammation.
Inflammation is one of our body’s natural ways of responding to injury. However, there are certain commonly consumed drinks that can cause long-term inflammation. From trendy beverages to classic favourites, some drinks support recovery while others contribute to inflammation. Dr Ethan Kellum, a board-certified Tennessee orthopedic surgeon, in a February 28 post rated on a scale from 1 to 10, based on how supportive they may be for inflammation and overall health.
Here’s a breakdown of common drinks.
Black Coffee — 3/10
Black coffee is one of the most widely consumed energy boosters, but it may not always be ideal for inflammation. According to Dr Ethan, when consumed during periods of stress, coffee can increase cortisol levels, which may worsen inflammation in the body.
Bone Broth — 9/10
Dr Ethan ranks bone broth high for its collagen and amino acids, which may support joint repair and gut health. He said, ‘The nutrients can help the body recover and maintain connective tissue, making bone broth a popular option for people focused on recovery and inflammation control.’
Store-Bought Green Juice — 2/10
Dr Ethan highlighted that green juices may seem healthy, but many store-bought versions contain very little fibre and are packed with fructose from fruit, which can spike blood sugar quickly. He specifically mentioned that sometimes these are metabolically worse than soda.
Kombucha — 6/10
Kombucha is often marketed as a probiotic health drink. However, according to Dr Ethan, many commercial brands contain significant amounts of sugar, which reduces their overall health score.
Almond Milk — 4/10
According to Dr Ethan, most almond milk products contain very little actual almond content—sometimes around 2%, and the rest is typically made up of gums, stabilisers, and oils, which contribute to inflammation.
Coconut Water — 5/10
Coconut water contains natural sugars, often about 15 grams per cup, but provides only modest electrolytes.
Oat Milk — 4/10
Oat milk has grown in popularity, particularly as a dairy alternative. However, Dr Ethan mentioned that some versions include added oils or processing ingredients that may contribute to inflammation.
Gatorade — 3/10
Dr Ethan said, ‘Sports drinks like Gatorade contain about 34 grams of sugar, along with artificial colours. They can be useful during long endurance activities (90 minutes or more) when rapid carbohydrate replacement is needed — but for everyday hydration, they may add unnecessary sugar.’
Green Tea — 10/10
Dr Ethan ranks green tea at the top because of its high antioxidant content, particularly compounds that may help reduce inflammation. It’s also generally low in calories and sugar, making it a strong everyday beverage choice.
Vitamin Water — 2/10
Despite their health-focused marketing, drinks like Vitamin Water often contain similar sugar levels to soda, said Dr Ethan.
Starbucks Frappuccino — 1/10
Dr Ethan ranks a Starbucks Frappuccino near the bottom because it typically contains large amounts of sugar and dairy, both of which can contribute to inflammation.
Sweet Tea — 1/10
Dr Ethan said that sweet tea is essentially liquid sugar with minimal nutritional benefit, and high sugar intake can promote blood sugar spikes and metabolic stress.
