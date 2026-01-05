Florida orthopedic surgeon reveals if cracking your knuckles is actually good for you or bad

It’s a habit that often elicits a cringe from bystanders, but according to a Florida-based doctor, that satisfying 'pop' is far less destructive than many believe. Dr David Abbasi, an orthopedic surgeon specialising in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery, recently took to social media to debunk common myths surrounding knuckle cracking. Also read | Physiotherapist suggests 7 tips to keep your bones and joints healthy for life, says don't delay care Did you know knuckle cracking is just gas bubbles popping in the joint fluid? (Made using Gemini AI)

The science of the 'pop'

In a video he shared on January 4, Dr Abbasi explained the science behind the sound that has long been the subject of old wives' tales. Contrary to the popular belief that the sound comes from bones rubbing against one another, Dr Abbasi clarified that the noise is actually a byproduct of physics within the joint.

According to Dr Abbasi, stretching the joint rapidly lowers the pressure inside the synovial fluid (the lubricant between your joints). This drop in pressure allows dissolved gases to form tiny bubbles. As these bubbles form and collapse instantaneously, they create the signature 'pop' sound, he explained.

He said, “When you crack your knuckles, the popping sound doesn’t come from bones grinding together. It’s caused by a process called cavitation, where stretching the joint rapidly lowers pressure inside the synovial fluid, allowing gas bubbles to form and then collapse. This sudden change creates the familiar 'pop'.”

Does it lead to arthritis?

Often children and young adults are warned that cracking their knuckles would lead to shaky hands or arthritis in old age. However, Dr Abbasi shared that the medical literature doesn't support those fears – according to him, the phenomenon is primarily a fluid and pressure reaction within a healthy joint.

Dr Abbasi did offer a few words of caution for those who do it constantly, and said: “Research shows that occasional knuckle cracking does not cause arthritis, though repeated forceful cracking may irritate surrounding tissues or reduce grip strength over time. The sound may be dramatic, but it’s primarily a fluid and pressure phenomenon inside a healthy joint.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.