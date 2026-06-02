Want to improve gut health? Try this gastroenterologist-approved, fibre-packed homemade strawberry chia seed jam recipe

Store-bought jams may be convenient, but they often come with added sugars, preservatives, and other ingredients that are difficult to keep track of. Making jam at home gives you complete control over what goes into it, allowing you to create a fresher, more wholesome alternative using simple, real-food ingredients. Read more for the full recipe! (Unsplash)

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Berries are particularly well-suited for homemade jams because of their natural sweetness and rich nutrient profile, and when paired with chia seeds, they can become a fibre-packed spread that works just as well on breakfast dishes as it does in snacks and desserts.

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, has shared a simple recipe for homemade strawberry chia seed jam.

In an Instagram video posted on June 1, he walks viewers through the step-by-step preparation and highlights the many ways this naturally sweet, fibre-rich spread can be enjoyed as part of a healthy diet. For those looking for an easy, healthier alternative to packaged jams, this homemade version offers a simple solution.