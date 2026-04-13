Gastroenterologist shares antioxidant rich, fibre-packed breakfast recipe for liver health: Matcha chia seed pudding

Mornings can often feel rushed, making it tempting to skip breakfast or settle for something quick but not necessarily nourishing. That’s where make-ahead recipes come in – offering convenience without compromising on health. And if you love matcha, here’s a refreshing twist: instead of sipping it as your usual morning drink, why not turn it into a creamy, nutrient-packed pudding? This matcha chia pudding not only saves you time but also doubles up as a gut-friendly, liver-supporting breakfast that keeps you energised and satisfied. Try out Dr Salhab's matcha chia pudding recipe! (Pinterest)

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, has shared a wholesome breakfast recipe for matcha chia seed pudding – packed with antioxidants, fibre, and gut-friendly nutrients to support liver health.

In an Instagram video shared on April 12, the gastroenterologist explains, “Love your liver? Then you'll try this matcha chia pudding recipe. It combines the power of green tea and the power of chia seeds for the ultimate liver health breakfast – a simple gut-friendly breakfast or snack with fibre, healthy fats, and a little caffeine boost from matcha.”